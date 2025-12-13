Micah Parsons Pens Personal Message to Sister Following Latest Career Development

The Green Bay Packers’ linebacker Micah Parsons is known for his ferocity on the field, and his affection towards family off of it. From a responsible son retiring his mother from work to being a proud older brother, the NFL star never misses a chance to show his love. Micah brimmed with pride following his sister’s major achievement this week.

He shared a brief yet sweet message for her on Instagram: “That’s my sister.”

On Friday, Parsons paired the story with fire and lion emojis, featuring sister Shatara Parsons’ graduation post. He added the song Already Her by Energy Shift Radio to set the mood. So, what new feat has Shatara achieved?

Micah Parsons’ sister has officially completed her master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Lamar University in Texas. To celebrate the occasion, she added a lovely carousel post to her feed.

She could be seen, standing confidently and with style, wearing a black velvet midi dress under her graduation gown, along with a mortarboard and pointed black heels. The minimalistic backdrop had two black lion statues on each side. With that, she revealed another accomplishment in the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shatara Parsons (@iamshatarap_)

There was an invitation from the Society for Collegiate Leadership and Achievement. It’s a national body that celebrates high-achieving students and helps them gain real-world skills. Shatara earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during her degree. In her caption, Shatara opened up about how tough the journey was and thanked God.

“God took my hand and we finally stopped for water lol!” she wrote. “God really tested every part of me & showed me there is nothing that I can’t do as long as he is guiding my path. I’m so blessed to have a village. A village who pours into my cup when mine runs empty, babysits, pick ups, drop off, tuition payment, prayers, and unconditional love.”

And all the pics were clicked by the one and only @treylens, Parsons’ photography associate.

While swiping through Micah’s story, we couldn’t help but recall how just months before, she wrote a touching birthday message for him.

When Micah Parsons rang in his 26th with sibling love

The Packers’ star defender celebrated his 26th birthday on May 26, and the love from his siblings was on full display. His sister, Shatara, shared a nostalgia-heavy collage ‌of childhood pictures on her Instagram story.

It featured Shatara, Micah, and their brother, Terrence Parsons Jr. One image showed the siblings posing together, while another captured the brothers in jerseys, holding a baseball bat. The third and the cutest one featured baby Micah flashing a toothless smile. In the message, Shatara conveyed what her brother means to her.

“Happy birthday to my brother, our PPL, the lion,” she wrote. “Thank you for everything you do for the family. You are everything God said you would be. Keep going with your purpose. I love you.”

Terrence also joined in with a touching birthday wish. He thanked Micah for demanding greatness and pushing him to become a better person while mentioning that he couldn’t be any prouder!

“My brothers keeper I love you bro,” he wrote. “Happy birthday big dawg you’ll always still be lil to me.”

For the Parsons family, success and cheer is clearly a team sport, with support flowing just as freely off the field as tackles are made on it.