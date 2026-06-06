Micah Parsons Puts Josh Allen On Notice as Packers DE Gives Injury Update

Micah Parsons has sacked more than 25 quarterbacks in his six-year-long NFL career, including Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Now, his next target happens to be Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Despite currently working through a grueling rehabilitation routine, the Green Bay Packers defensive end sounds pretty confident in his quest to track down the Buffalo Bills’ quarterback.

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During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Claudette Montana, Parsons revealed that Allen is the number one quarterback on his hit list for the 2026 season. When Montana asked how he plans to celebrate the takedown, Parsons detailed a specific vision: raise his right hand high, look to the sky, and simply say, “God did.”

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Before joining Josh Allen‘s AFC East division in August 2025, Micah Parsons played for the Dallas Cowboys of the NFC East division. That’s where he sacked division rivals Jalen Hurts and Daniel Jones multiple times. Parsons has also sacked Hurts during the Eagles vs. the Cowboys 2023 divisional game, which they won. Now, with his arrival in the AFC division, he plans to take down the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins, and the Buffalo Bills’ QBs.

On top of that, Parsons and Allen have only played against each other once in 2023. Before the game, Parsons also sat down for an interview where he praised Allen.

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“Josh is tough, Josh is tough. It’s not like we didn’t already know,” Parsons said in 2023. “I probably would have hated Josh in college. The one that makes his friends get all the way drunk, and you just be like ‘ha, ha, man, I’m not going out with this guy, man.’ He just does anything. He’s that wild dude on the field, man.”

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Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers‘ linebacker has also earned special praise from three-time Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes, who called Parsons a special player.

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“I mean, to be that good of a linebacker and be able to play defensive end, there’s not a lot of guys like that in this league. He has a high motor. He chased me down on that sack, the strip-sack, and the whole game he was in there the whole time battling and battling.”

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Micah Parsons has produced 65 sacks in his NFL career so far. In 2025, with the Packers, he tallied 41 tackles and 12.5 sacks. In October, he sacked Jacoby Brissett three times in a single game, earning NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. And as far as Allen is concerned, Parsons will follow through on his words and sack the Bills quarterback once he returns from his injury and is cleared to play in the 2026 regular season.

Parsons suffered a torn left ACL and a damaged meniscus injury during Week 15 while playing against the Denver Broncos, and was sidelined for the rest of the season. Following the injury, he underwent surgery in December and is currently on a strict nine-month rehab plan to ensure that he can play against the Bills on December 13, 2026.

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When is Micah Parsons expected to make a return from injury?

The Packers have a strict nine-month rule, according to which the injured players, especially those with torn ligaments, have to rest for at least nine months. Right now, Parsons is at the fifth month mark. And till that’s complete, he can’t return to the field. Well, that might happen sometime in mid-October.

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Based on the defensive plan’s current rehab plan, he should be able to get back on the field by mid-October. Parsons also confirmed the details himself as reported by Ian Rapoport on X.

” #Packers star Micah Parsons makes clear that he’ll begin the 2026 season on the PUP list, offering a target of mid-October until he’s on the field. With a long career ahead, no shortcuts.”

At the same time, Parsons also revealed further details about his rehab, adding,

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“We have a pretty strong nine-month rule,” Parsons said. “It’s just all about, just through the research and the data, there’s no good outcomes with players coming back from ACL. Especially if you had other things that had to get fixed up, so it’s just about completing the rehab to the best of our ability and then seeing where we’re at from there.

“The goal for me is to complete the season – not to relapse – and playoffs and pushing towards a championship,” Parsons said. “The goal isn’t for me to go out there and re-hurt myself trying to force myself to be back in the first few games. The goal has always been playoffs, and I think we’re all on the same page.”

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One thing is clear: whenever Parsons steps back onto the gridiron, opposing quarterbacks will be on high alert. And for Josh Allen, the target on his back just got a whole lot bigger.