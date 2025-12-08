Packers’ Micah Parsons Sends Public Warning to Caleb Williams After Calling Out Officiating Against Bears

Micah Parsons might have lit the fuse on a possible next big rivalry in the NFL. The Green Bay Packers‘ linebacker not only led his team to the top of the NFC North but also stole the postgame spotlight with his comments on the Chicago Bears’ quarterback Caleb Williams.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Well, Parsons went for a sack for the first time in a month, but it did not affect his overall performance in the game. The quarterback-chaser limited Williams to 19-for-35 passing attempts for 186 yards and two touchdowns, in the Packers’ 28-21 win against the Bears on Sunday. Now, the teams are going to face each other again in almost two weeks, and the 26-year-old issued a warning for the quarterback:

“I’m not gonna lie, I’m mad annoyed. I wanted to hold back,” Parsons said while speaking with the NFL Network. “I mean, when someone’s just running boot and running all game like, there’s no fun for rushers, but I’m not going to lie, I’m going to get him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The warning did not finish there. Parsons continued to talk about Williams after going to the locker room, knowing that he would face Williams on December 21:

“I just let him know, you’re not going around me,” Parsons said, via Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “And I held to that the whole game. He did not beat me to that (edge), not one time. I kind of hold that with passion. If you’re going to run the boot(leg), run it the other way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The win against the Bears improved the Packers’ record to 9-3-1, extending their winning streak to four games. But it was far from easy. Many Packers fans believed that the referee did not call penalties against the Bears, and Parsons himself echoed their voices.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Micah Parsons criticizes referees over missed holding calls

The tight 28-21 game was decided by the Packers’ interception in the end zone near the end of the fourth quarter. However, Parsons believed that there were plenty of missed calls against him, which could have allowed the Packers to do a lot more to limit the Bears’ offense. He spoke about the same in the locker room:

“I’m immune. I just gotta keep fighting through,” Parsons said. “I mean, that’s been the definition of my career. The rule book is they gotta be in the chest area, and I’m just not getting grabbed in the chest area.”

The Packers’ Head Coach, Matt LaFleur, also expressed his frustration with the officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

The linebacker has established himself as one of the best defenders in the league. The Green Bay Packers will now look to extend their winning streak to five. They head to Denver to face the Broncos on December 15. On the other hand, the Bears will host the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field in their Week 15 clash.