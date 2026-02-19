Micah Parsons Sets Record Straight on Accusations Against Shannon Sharpe Amid Skip Bayless Rant

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers Sep 7, 2025 Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons 1 walks on the sideline during the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. Green Bay Lambeau Field Wisconsin USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffxHanischx 20250907_jcd_sh5_0222

Essentials Inside The Story The Packers linebacker is fighting back against the "ragebait" media cycle while injured.

A misinterpreted comment about Shannon Sharpe living on both sides sparked an online firestorm.

Skip Bayless has turned a player's frustration into a televised one-on-one debate challenge.

While continuing his recovery from his season-ending ACL injury, Green Bay Packers star linebacker Micah Parsons found himself in the middle of a verbal back-and-forth with Skip Bayless. Parsons commented on how sports pundits impact athletes today. In this rant, he called out Bayless and also had an apparent swipe at NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe. After Sharpe commented on Parsons’ statement, the Packers star issued a clarification on X.

“I didn’t bring you up unc! Marco did, I respect our relationship! I never inferred you spoke about me; it was just about what I saw on other players! I never talk down on a gold jacket! @ShannonSharpe,” Parsons tweeted.

With this tweet, Micah Parsons was clarifying his comment from the Open Thoughts podcast hosted by comedian Marco Summers, aka Funny Marco, where he was asked about Shannon Sharpe. Parsons described Sharpe as someone who “lives on both sides.” Responding to this statement, the Denver Broncos legend spoke about how he has been honest with his assessments of players and doesn’t need anyone telling him what to say.

“Y’all have seen me at a lot of different locations,” Sharpe said on his Nightcap podcast. “Y’all seen me at Fox for seven years. Y’all saw me at ESPN for two. Do y’all really believe they be telling me what to say? Considering what I be saying, do you really, honestly believe? But I have a job to do right, and my job is to. To be honest, it’s there in my assessment of what I see based on my knowledge of the game and who you are as a player, and what I see. That’s it.”

While Micah Parsons’ clarification appears to shut down any rift between him and Shannon Sharpe, the Green Bay Packers star remains unhappy with Skip Bayless. Parsons criticized the veteran journalist before declaring that he could do Bayless’ job better than him, before the 74-year-old called him out for a debate.

Skip Bayless challenges Micah Parsons after his viral rant

Micah Parsons opened up about how various sports media experts impact today’s game before singling out Skip Bayless. Parsons argued that he is better than Bayless at talking about sports, while the former ESPN star could never do his job in the NFL.

“F*** Skip Bayless,” Parsons said on the Open Thoughts podcast. “F*** all of them. I don’t give a f***. They want to ragebait me, but they won’t say it to my face. I’ll tell you how it is. You suck. Your show doesn’t work anymore. What are we talking about? [They will] tell you how to play the game. Come play my position, Skip, because I can do what you do. I do it better sometimes.”

Responding to this comment, Skip Bayless challenged Parson to a one-on-one debate.

“I’ll say right to your face what I’ve always said about you, Micah Parsons,” Bayless said. “I’ll tell you exactly what I’ve always said about you. Face to face. Eye to eye. Man to man, Micah Parsons. You and I, let’s do it.”

The feud between Micah Parsons and Skip Bayless continues to simmer, with the veteran commentator openly challenging the Packers linebacker to a face-to-face debate. Meanwhile, Parsons appears to have smoothed things over with Shannon Sharpe, clarifying that his remarks were never directed at the Hall of Famer personally.