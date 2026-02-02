Micah Parsons Shares 4-Word Message for Brandon Aubrey During Pro Bowl Weekend After Public Dig on Cowboys

Micah Parsons and Brandon Aubrey may no longer wear the same jersey, but that close bond sure runs deep outside the gridiron. With both being named in the Pro Bowl, they are readying themselves for the event in San Francisco, slated to take place on February 3. But before that, in a newly released video, the Green Bay Packers defensive end made sure to hype up his former teammate.

“That’s my kicker, baby,” Micah Parsons said, cheering Aubrey.

The clip posted by the official NFL Instagram account showed Aubrey enjoying play on a golf simulator, as the caption read: “Get you a hype man like @_micahparsons11.”

As the Cowboys kicker swung the golf club, it seemingly connected well, showing 298.5 on screen. Praising the solid hit, Parsons used those words accompanied by a loud “SHEEESH!”

With Parsons also holding a golf club, it is likely that he also took part in indoor golf.

Interestingly, while playing on a simulator is one thing, Brandon Aubrey has hit the greens as well back in July last year with Bryan Anger and Trent Sieg. The three played a round of golf at the PGA Frisco course ahead of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, and they were paired with Japanese LPGA rookie Chisato Iwai, who was coming off her first LPGA tour victory at the Riviera Maya Open.

Moving on, Parsons and Aubrey’s relationship goes back to when they played two full seasons together with the Cowboys. In Aubrey’s rookie season, he maintained a perfect kicking record. To keep the streak intact, the defensive end, back in January 2024, refused to watch him kick, believing it would ‘jinx’ his record. That comment quickly went viral among fans.

Coming back to the present day, after a spectacular NFL season with the Green Bay Packers, the 26-year-old was selected for the Pro Bowl, making it the defensive end’s fifth consecutive appearance. This remarkable feat was backed by 12.5 sacks with the Packers. Although named to the Pro Bowl, he is unlikely to take part in the game. He is still recovering from an ACL injury suffered during Week 15 against the Denver Broncos.

On the other hand, Aubrey’s consistency, including in the 2025 season, earned him a place in the Pro Bowl Game, becoming the first kicker to be featured in the Pro Bowl for three consecutive years. He also ranked 4th in Field Goals Made in the NFL this season.

While Parsons and Aubrey do enjoy a meaningful connection on and off the field, the former did not reciprocate that sympathy toward the Dallas Cowboys.

Micah Parsons took public digs at the Cowboys after departure

Parsons spent the first four seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. Earning Defensive Rookie of the Year and consecutive spots at the Pro Bowl Game, he was one of the most valuable players of the franchise, but their relationship fell apart following a contentious contract battle.

Imago September 7, 2025: Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons 1 walks off the field after a game against the Detroit Lions in Green Bay, WI. Packers defeated Lions, 27-13. /Cal Media. Green Bay United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250907_zma_c04_286 Copyright: xKirstenxSchmittx

His Packers contract saw him earning $188 million in four years, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. After the defensive player was successfully traded from the Cowboys to the Packers, he wasted no time in delivering a quiet dig at his former franchise.

“There is nothing more motivating than when you find out that people you love didn’t truly believe in you and they thought less of you,” Parsons remarked in September 2025.

Additionally, he took a direct shot at Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on X in January 2026, claiming he slandered the defensive end’s name to local and national news outlets: “Y’all want me to feel bad? Jerry Jones slandered my name to Cowboys media and national media for months. So I do think I can react to comment if I want to! #respectfully.”

This comment rolled in after the former Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus admitted struggling defensively once Parsons departed.

