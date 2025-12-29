Micah Parsons Shares Hospital Photo With 5-Word Surgery Update Ahead of Packers-Vikings

Big injury update from the Green Bay Packers clan: star DE Micah Parsons is set to have his surgery to repair a torn ACL on Monday. Announcing the update, he shared an Instagram story in a hospital gown with a five-word caption.

“See y’all soon, love y’all,” the caption read.

Imago Micah Parsons Instagram Story

Parsons suffered a noncontact ACL injury in the second half of the Packers’ game against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 14. Things have been off in Green Bay ever since the five-time Pro Bowler went down with an injury in Week 15. The team has lost two straight games following that week.

This is a developing story…stay tuned!