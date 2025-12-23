Packers’ Micah Parsons Surprisingly Calls Out NFL For Snubbing Bears Star’s Pro Bowl Selection

The 2025 Pro Bowl selections are out, and Micah Parsons is not happy. The Green Bay Packers’ edge rusher didn’t hold back from calling out the NFL for snubbing the Chicago Bears’ defensive back, Nahshon Wright.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Nashone wright getting snubbed for first team pro bowl selection is crazy!!” Parsons wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the many cornerbacks, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean of the Eagles, Devon Witherspoon of the Seahawks, and Jaycee Horn of the Panthers made it to the list. This list snubbed Wright, a CB ranked among the league’s finest at forcing turnovers this year.

This is a developing story… so stay tuned.