brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Packers’ Micah Parsons Surprisingly Calls Out NFL For Snubbing Bears Star’s Pro Bowl Selection

ByPratyusha Srivastava

Dec 23, 2025 | 12:29 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Packers’ Micah Parsons Surprisingly Calls Out NFL For Snubbing Bears Star’s Pro Bowl Selection

ByPratyusha Srivastava

Dec 23, 2025 | 12:29 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The 2025 Pro Bowl selections are out, and Micah Parsons is not happy. The Green Bay Packers’ edge rusher didn’t hold back from calling out the NFL for snubbing the Chicago Bears’ defensive back, Nahshon Wright

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Nashone wright getting snubbed for first team pro bowl selection is crazy!!” Parsons wrote on X. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the many cornerbacks, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean of the Eagles, Devon Witherspoon of the Seahawks, and Jaycee Horn of the Panthers made it to the list. This list snubbed Wright, a CB ranked among the league’s finest at forcing turnovers this year. 

This is a developing story… so stay tuned. 

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved