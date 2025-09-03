Micah Parsons To Fail Very First Challenge As Injured Packers DE May Take Drastic Step, Insider Predicts

The Green Bay Packers thought they had solved a nightmare by trading for Micah Parsons. Just nine months ago, Matt LaFleur was burning hours in film rooms trying to figure out how to stop him. “It’s a challenge,” the HC admitted before the 2023 playoffs. “Anytime you got a premier edge rusher, it’s a big-time challenge.” Parsons was that problem. Fourteen sacks. A league-leading 103 pressures. A defense that finished No. 5 in the NFL largely because of him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, he’s the one in green and gold. But the reality of this blockbuster looks a whole lot messier than the dream. CBS Sports’ John Breech didn’t hold back: “For the first time in 25 years, the Packers are opening their season with a game on CBS. Does that make us the biggest winner of the Micah Parsons trade? Yes. I think you could say that because it means that we’ll be televising Micah Parsons’ first game with the Packers. But that’s only if he plays.” And that’s the kicker. Breech laid out the brutal truth—Parsons hasn’t practiced in nearly three months, is fighting through a bad back, and has only four days to learn Joe Barry’s entire defensive playbook. “Based on Parsons’ back situation, I’ll be shocked if he’s on the field for even a quarter of the Packers’ defensive plays in this game, so basically, for at least this week, I don’t think Parsons is going to have a huge impact.”

That’s a gut punch for a team banking on him as a cornerstone. The Cowboys, meanwhile, might be laughing all the way to Jerry Jones’ office. As Breech quipped, “Um, did Jerry Jones win this trade? I might have to take back everything about Jerry Jones earlier. Give that man the GM of the year award.” But here’s where the stakes go nuclear: Detroit. The Lions have beaten Green Bay in six of their last seven matchups and are eyeing a three-peat in the NFC North. Dan Campbell didn’t flinch at Parsons’ arrival. “He’s a really good player, but we will have a plan,” Campbell said. Then came the warning shot: “This division is tough, and you wouldn’t want it any other way.” Campbell knows what’s at play.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, Breech’s warning hangs over everything: Parsons might not even make it through a quarter. And Green Bay has just gone from trying to stop Micah Parsons … to wondering if he’ll even be on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Micah Parsons’s back injury clouds Packers debut

Micah Parsons didn’t come to Green Bay to sit on the sidelines—but his back might have other plans. What some brushed off as “tightness” during Cowboys camp now looks heavier. ESPN reports he’s battling an L4/L5 facet joint sprain, the kind of injury that can make every step feel like you’re walking with a cinder block strapped to your spine. To suit up against Detroit, he may even need an epidural. Suddenly, that blockbuster trade feels less like a thunderclap and more like rolling dice in a storm.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Parsons tried to fight the narrative. He was on the practice field Monday, finally breaking his silence with pads instead of words. Limited, yes, but present—his first true football action since his contract battle in Dallas. Before Green Bay stole him for two first-round picks and All-Pro Kenny Clark, he’d been stuck in a cycle of prednisone treatments. Add to that the physical therapy. The Packers wanted a lion; instead, they might be breaking in a lion nursing a limp. And yet, in football, even limping lions still make defenses nervous.

AD

So what’s the reality if Parsons does strap up this Sunday? Expect Green Bay to treat him like a luxury car fresh off the lot—not built for a long road trip just yet, but perfect for short, high-speed bursts. Limited snaps. Third downs. Critical pass-rush moments. His Penn State brother Rasheed Walker swears Parsons is the missing piece to a Super Bowl run, but for now, this debut feels more like a teaser trailer than the full movie.