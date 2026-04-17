“Need Everyone to Get Off FB”: Packers QB Jordan Love’s Pregnant Wife Makes Public Plea After Fake Newborn News

Essentials Inside The Story Jordan Love and his wife Ronika Stone find themselves battling unexpected online buzz

A viral moment sparks confusion

This personal milestone is approaching soon

Jordan Love’s wife has once again found herself at the center of attention because of her latest plea to fans. After previously asking people not to refer to her as “mama” or “mommas,” she has now taken to social media again to ask people to stop spreading false rumors about her pregnancy updates. Her message quickly grabbed attention as fans reacted to the growing buzz around the Packers quarterback’s personal life.

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“Need everyone to get off FB (crying emoji). I wish I gave birth lmao. But also, looks nothing like us and yeah Jordan is always game ready but…be so forreal,” Ronika Stone posted on her Instagram story.

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She shared an Instagram story this week, showing pictures of herself with Love in a Packers jersey, holding a newborn baby. But her caption made it clear that their having a baby was just an online rumor. She was playfully reacting to those viral deepfake images, even pointing out that the baby in those pictures does not look like them at all.

So for now, fans will have to wait for the real arrival of the baby.

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The news came out on New Year’s Day 2026, when Jordan Love and his wife announced they were expecting. They posted a series of maternity photos where they wore matching white T-shirts and jeans, holding their sonogram pictures along with a small Packers onesie that had Love’s name and his No. 10 on it.

Imago Credit: Instagram

About a month later, in late February, they had a baby shower. Ronika kept it simple with her caption, “Our little Love Bug is so loved already! The shower of my dreams.”

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The couple got married in June 2025 in a beachside ceremony in Dana Point, California. Their wedding came after four years of dating and a June 2024 engagement in Italy. They celebrated the big day surrounded by friends and teammates.

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Love’s wife, Ronika Stone, is no stranger to the sports world. She has been a professional volleyball player and played for the San Diego Mojo. In February 2026, she announced her retirement on Instagram after 16 years, as she prepared to welcome their first child.

Notably, this isn’t the first time she has taken to Instagram during her pregnancy to speak directly to fans.

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Jordan Love’s wife makes a public request

By late March, Ronika Stone shared something personal with her followers. People had apparently started calling her “mama” and “mommas,” and while she had tried to stay quiet about it, she realized she didn’t really like it.

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So she decided to speak up and politely ask people to stop.

“I’ve tried to stay silent on this, but I need to speak my truth..(I know it’s all love, but) please don’t call me mama or mommas,” Stone wrote. “I’m really not a fan.”

She didn’t explain why she felt that way, but she made her stance clear. And even though she’s used to being in the spotlight, her message on Instagram still stood out as she and Love get ready to step into a new phase of their lives.

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At the same time, Jordan Love is also preparing for a big moment in his career. While he’s getting ready to welcome a baby this spring, he’s also heading into what looks like a strong upcoming season.

The year 2025 was his third year playing as QB1, but in terms of efficiency, he had the best one. He recorded career highs with a 66.3 completion percentage and a 101.2 passer rating, and he threw only six interceptions after having 11 in each of his first two years as a starter.

At the end of the season, he was third best in the NFL with a QBR of 72.7 and recorded over 3,300 passing yards and 23 touchdowns.

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All in all, it’s a big and exciting time for both of them. With a baby on the way, they have a lot to look forward to, both in their personal lives and on the field.