“The 2024 season was the best of Hendrickson’s career… His 20.0% pass‑rush win rate tied Nick Bosa for the third-best mark in the league.” That is what PFF’s Ryan Smith said about the defensive end for the Cincinnati Bengals, Trey Hendrickson, as the star has torn through the NFL scenes lately. At 30 years old, Hendrickson has tallied 77 career sacks in 110 games, plus four straight Pro Bowl nods since joining the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. However, his contract with the team has expired, and after publicly demanding a raise and skipping minicamp, negotiations have grown tense.

Even though negotiations reportedly resumed after Hendrickson said he “won’t play this season under his current contract,” noting his base pay is well behind that of peers like Myles Garrett, the team might just bid him farewell. And an interested buyer is just around the corner. If not him, then certainly his team’s fan base. It all transpired when a fan asked Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy whether fan noise surrounding the potential trade of first-round picks, potentially for star-free agents like edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, might sway the organization.

The fan said, “It’s Time GUTEKUNST call Cincinnati and get Trey Hendrixson, you have the money to bring him in don’t F— this up he can change this whole defense, and you know damn well he can!!!! Don’t f— up this time, fix this defense with one move a*****!!!” And Murphy simply replied, “No question, Sam, but thanks for your input.”

This dry dismissal, “No question, Sam,” sums up the stance: the front office appreciates the passion but won’t be sidetracked. Yet, Hendrickson, from his side, has left no doubts; in 2024, Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks. PFF ranked him 7th among edge rushers, crediting him with 83 total pressures, league-best. and a 20 % pass-rush win rate that tied Nick Bosa. Furthermore, the four-time Pro Bowler made it to the 2024 First-Team All‑Pro. So will the Packers go out of their way and make this move possible?

But while the Packers weigh whether to chase elite edge rushers and make additions to the team, they’re also marking a momentous shift in leadership. After succeeding Bob Harlan and debuting in January 2008, it feels like no time has passed. But Murphy’s chapter with the Packers is closed.

Mike Murphy Bids Farewell to the Green Bay Packers

Mark Hodge Murphy is a former Redskins safety who starred in the 1983 Pro Bowl and won Super Bowl XVII. He returned to the football front office after earning a JD and an MBA. In December 2007, the Packers named him President & CEO of the franchise, officially kicking off a 17-season tenure that involves a .633 winning percentage, 153 wins, 88 losses, and 2 draws. Furthermore, under his leadership, the team made 13 playoff appearances, five NFC Championship games, and won the Super Bowl XLV title.

Murphy retires from the Packers upon reaching the mandatory age of 70, which is the limit of age for a President to remain in office. On his final Tailgate Tour, he reflected, “I’ve been savoring (these moments) for 17, 18 years… It’s really just an opportunity to thank our fans… Every team says they have the best fans, but I think we’re the ones that can really say it and know that’s true.” And after the last minicamp, Coach Matt LaFleur invited Murphy to address the team, where he said, “I’ve been around the NFL a long time… I really sense something special with this team… The last thing I’d say, you have to believe it to achieve it.” The huddle ended with a spirited “1, 2, 3, Super Bowl!” cheer; a farewell echo fitting to the championship legacy Murphy built.

After 17 transformative years defined by two Lambeau Field expansions, the creation of Titletown, a Super Bowl championship, and seamless team transitions, Murphy’s retirement marks the end of a legendary leadership. Now the Packers find themselves at a pivotal crossroads: on one hand, charting their path in free agency and draft, as Mark Murphy emphasized with his unwavering stance on pursuing value over hype, be it through acquiring elite pass rushers like Hendrickson or preserving valuable draft capital. And on the other hand, they’re bidding farewell to the steady stewardship of Murphy himself. So what’s next for the Packers on their road ahead? Well, it all depends on them and their future, how it all unfolds.