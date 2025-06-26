Packers News: Christian Watson’s Return Date Finally Confirmed as Matt LaFleur Set to Cut Veteran WR

Christian Watson‘s time in the NFL has been a topsy-turvy affair. What many expected to be an impactful young talent entering the league. His time at the Green Bay Packers has been less than ideal. It’s not that he hasn’t played well in the opportunities that he’s had. Rather, it’s the fact that he is turning out to be very injury-prone. He even missed a couple of games in the final leg of last season after suffering an ACL injury. Despite the fact that he is still predicted to some games this season, there seems to be a positive update on his injury status.

It was the week 18 game against the Chicago Bears of the 2024 season when Watson tore his ACL. This immediately caused panic amongst the fans and within the team. After all, an ACL tear often takes a very long time to recover from, sometimes even a year. Such a situation would’ve compelled him to sit out his final season of the rookie contract with the Packers. But as things turn out, reports have come suggesting that Watson might be ahead in his recovery process. This means that Watson is returning to the squad sooner than we expected.

Peter Bukowski of Locked On Packers uploaded a YouTube short of him talking about Watson’s injury and its effects. And guess what? He indicated that Watson’s early return to the field is possible. While ACL injuries take some time to come back from, he referred to Bryan Bulaga as an example who came back within 9 months. So, with reports suggesting that Watson could come back by week 6-8, he seems to be following Bulaga. Peter also called Christian’s early return “just juicy, deliciously ironic.” The reason? For Peter, the fact that a player who faced so many injuries in his career is coming back early is entertaining.

via Imago

“I don’t think it’s crazy for him to be back early in the season. I don’t think it’s crazy that he starts the season on the 53. Like, not on PUP, like they activate him before the season. Because they think week one, week two, week three, maybe he could be ready to go,” he said. It seems that Peter really believes that Watson will be back before Halloween. And an early return is, of course, beneficial for him. too. By making an early impact, he “would have huge impacts on this offense.” And if he manages to make a strong impact after coming back by recording a career-best record, it would also be a strong cause for the Packers to extend his contract. Because, as things stand, Watson will be a free agent come next offseason.

Peter, in the video, also spoke about how good a player Watson is and how his injury leaves a void that rookie Matthew Golden might not be able to fill, despite being touted as the Packers’ next best WR. Talking about Watson’s ability to play deep with speed and open up the field, Peter said, “For whatever you think of Christian Watson, watch the tape and you will see a player that affects defenses. There are so many plays where his deep speed takes two and opens up the middle of the field for someone else. It is Watson’s gravity that makes the play. Even though he doesn’t get the ball. We don’t have any idea if Matthew Golden can actually generate that sort of gravity.” Well, Watson has made a lot of fans for himself.

Nevertheless, while Christian Watson is focusing on making an early return, the Packers’ recent shopping spree for wide receivers during the draft is signaling a shift in the roster. That means someone might just get traded off. But who? Well, if the reports are true, it could be Jordan Love’s trusted, Romeo Doubs.

Matt LaFleur’s Packers set to trade off WR

There’s an indication from Matt LaFleur at the Green Bay Packers. He’s looking for a major overhaul in the wide receivers section. While the Packers did well last season, finishing with a record of 11-6, it isn’t enough. Matt is hungry for more: a playoff victory. And for that, he’s taking all the steps that he deems necessary, even if it means letting go of a WR who’s stuck with the team for a few years.

Reports are coming in that Matt has narrowed his list of players to trade off to two: Romeo Doubs and Dantayvion Wicks. With interest from teams for both of them. But according to Peter Bukowski, Doubs is the most likely to be traded off. “I’ve always said that I think Doubs is the guy that makes the most sense,” he said. Peter has reasoned his answer by emphasizing one word: Desirability. “He (Romeo Doubs) would be desirable to other teams, and the Packers would be more willing to give him up in a trade,” the reporter said.

But there are other possible factors to this answer as well. One of them was Doubs’ past record, where he was suspended for one game for disappearing from the team’s practice for two days without informing the team prior. Another reason might be that Doubs might get more value compared to Wicks. It could also be because the Packers ultimately value Wicks more and would like to keep him. Especially considering his potential for development.

While these are still reports and not confirmed, there is a chance that he might stay. The indications we are getting right now tell us one thing. It is more likely than not that Doubs will be leaving the Packers.