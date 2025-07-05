For 22 years, the Green Bay Packers refused to spend a first-round pick on a wide receiver. The last time they did, back in 2002 with Javon Walker, it didn’t exactly work out. Now they’ve finally broken the streak by drafting Texas speedster Matthew Golden, and everyone from Jordan Love to the water boy seems thrilled. But before we get too excited, let’s talk about the elephant in the room – the guy brought in to fix Green Bay’s drop problem has had some drop problems of his own.

First, let’s look at last season. The Packers receivers didn’t just drop passes. They authored a masterclass in frustration. Their league-leading 33 drops included some soul-crushing moments. Nearly a third of Love’s failed third-down attempts died because someone forgot to bring their hands to work. Jayden Reed turned 15.4% of his 79 targets into drops, totaling 10. Dontayvion Wicks somehow regressed from his rookie year. He let 17% of his 72 targets slip through his fingers, after posting just a 4.9% drop rate in 2023. These weren’t just routine misses. They were drive-killers, momentum-shifters, and in several cases, game-losers. Now comes Matthew Golden. He might outrun every defender on the field, but he brings his history of unreliable hands to a team that can’t afford more of the same.

The concerns about Golden’s hands are real, sure, but the numbers tell a more encouraging story. At Texas, Golden posted 987 yards and 9 touchdowns last season with just 4 drops (down from 6 in 2023). His career 7.4% drop rate shows progress from his 9.2% at Houston. The problem is, every other top receiver in this draft class had career drop rates under 5.1%. For a team that led the NFL in drops, even Golden’s improved hands might not be improved enough.

But Jordan Love remains optimistic. “He’s a great dude,“ the QB said after their first workouts. “Just the start we’ve had… he looks like a stud – a very polished receiver. I’m excited to see how far he can take it.“ And Golden’s 4.29 speed and crisp routes do jump off the tape. But that lingering drop rate – especially on a team where receivers treat footballs like hot potatoes – keeps this from being a sure bet at least for now.

The truth is, Golden doesn’t need perfect hands, just reliable ones. If he can maintain his downward drop trend, his game-breaking speed could transform Green Bay’s offense. If not? Well, at least the JUGS machine at Lambeau will get its money’s worth this summer. After 22 years of waiting, Packers fans will hope their patience finally pays off in sticky fingers.

Matthew Golden is polishing his already-elite route running for his Packers debut

So… Yes, Matthew Golden has had some drop issues. But if there’s one thing the rookie wide receiver doesn’t need to worry about, it’s how to run a route. The kid moves like the Silver Surfer on issue 6 (if he had a cosmic board attached to his cleats) – smooth, effortless, and always a step ahead of the defense.

“He’s been looking good,“ quarterback Jordan Love said during minicamp. “From Day 1, he’s showcased the versatility he has running routes, the speed he has, and his ability to catch.“ That instant chemistry didn’t happen by accident – though Golden knows trust isn’t given, it’s earned. When asked about building rapport with Love, the rookie kept it real: “It’s gonna be what it’s supposed to be… I’m gonna be there right where I need to be.“ No rookie clichés, just the quiet confidence of a player putting in the work.

Golden’s “rare ability to synchronize his eyes, hips, and feet,“ as Brugler described it, allows him to execute sharp cuts and sudden breaks that leave defenders a step behind. What makes him particularly dangerous is how he pairs these skills with blazing 4.29 speed. “Any time you get a 4.2 [40-yard dash], that’s some blazing speed right there,“ Love noted, emphasizing how Golden’s athleticism forces defenses into impossible choices. Play tight and he’ll burn you deep. Give a cushion and he’ll carve you up underneath.

While the Packers wait to see if Golden can solve his drop issues, one thing is already clear: his route-running alone upgrades their offense. Last season’s struggles often stemmed from receivers who couldn’t separate consistently. Golden changes that equation, giving Love a target who can win matchups even when the throw isn’t perfect.

Also, the rookie has been working with private coaches to refine his breaks and footwork. “I just like this approach. How does he come to work every day? He gives great effort,“ LaFleur noted, praising Golden’s relentless preparation. Now, as training camp approaches, the Packers may have found something they’ve lacked since Davante Adams left: a receiver who scares defenses before the ball is even snapped.

The hands remain a question, but the routes? Those look like they belong in a clinic. And in Green Bay’s offense, that might be enough to make a difference while everything else comes together.