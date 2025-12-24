NFL Doctor Gives Jordan Love Injury Update as Packers Legend Brett Favre Fears Permanent Damage

Essentials Inside The Story Jordan Love concussion clouds Packers’ late-season push

Limited practice signals Week 17 return remains possible

Favre’s long-term health warning adds uneasy backdrop

With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, the last thing the Green Bay Packers needed was to see their starting quarterback motionless on the turf. Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love hit the field after a helmet-to-helmet collision with the Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker that left the stadium in shock. The Packers’ fans watched the collision in horror with their postseason spot still not confirmed. And now, we’ve been given an update by an NFL doctor.

“Jordan Love suffered a concussion early in the game last week. Obviously, the game did not go as expected, and Malik Willis being in the game ended up having to change a lot of the playcalling, and he suffered a throwing shoulder injury, probably a type 1 AC sprain, later in the game,” NFL Doctor Jesse Morse said on X. “Both of them had limited practice yesterday and today. They play on a short week again this week on Saturday.”

Physician Jesse Morse provided an update that would leave the Packers fans happy, especially after Brett Favre’s concerns. Morse stated that Love suffered a concussion in the game. He also talked about Malik Willis’ injury and their participation in practice.

“The good news is that Jordan Love ended up practicing in a limited capacity today from his concussion,” He continued. “That tells me he’s probably in the fourth phase of the protocol, and if he practices in full tomorrow, which looks like he could, and potentially should, then he will be cleared to play in Week 17.”

The update landed exactly how Green Bay needed it. Limited practice signaled progress, and with Jordan Love trending toward clearance, the Packers keep their in-form engine alive at the perfect time. Thanks to Pittsburgh’s win in Detroit, the math is simple now. One Packers win, or one Lions loss, locks up a playoff spot, making Saturday night against Baltimore feel less like hope and more like opportunity.

Furthermore, the Packers could also win the NFC North title. For that, they would have to win both games and hope that the Bears lose their remaining games. The Packers will definitely be preparing to win the final two games of the regular season. While Love might be available for those games, Packers’ legend Brett Favre had concerns regarding the long-term effects of the injury.

Brett Favre shares his concerns about Jordan Love’s injury

Brett Favre spent 16 seasons in the NFL for the Packers. The quarterback played during a time when the league was not aware of the dangers of concussions. When the NFL started implementing structured concussion protocols in 2009, Favre was already in his 18th season.

The three-time NFL MVP revealed last year that doctors diagnosed him with Parkinson’s disease. He shared a similar concern after Love’s injury.

“I just think about the long-term effects of a concussion. Because of where I am in my life and having Parkinson’s. There’s no way to definitively say that it’s from football. You and I, along with many others, would probably say head trauma is a contributing factor, if not the main reason, that you have Parkinson’s.”

While it is good news that Love had limited participation in practice today, the Packers would want to keep a closer eye on their superstar. They will now welcome the Baltimore Ravens on December 28, before traveling to Minnesota to play against the Vikings in the final regular-season game.