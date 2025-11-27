brand-logo
NFL Doctor Shares Concerning Devonte Wyatt News After Packers DT's Injury Against Lions

Muskan Lodhi

Nov 27, 2025 | 4:33 PM EST

NFL Doctor Shares Concerning Devonte Wyatt News After Packers DT's Injury Against Lions

Nov 27, 2025 | 4:33 PM EST

USA Today via Reuters

USA Today via Reuters

The Green Bay Packers’ Thanksgiving matchup against the Detroit Lions took an unexpected turn late in the game. The Packers’ defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt fell to the ground, and now an NFL doctor has shared some serious concerns.

“Concern for left ankle fracture,” Injury expert Jesse Morse wrote on X. “Potentially season-ending.”

According to Morse, Wyatt’s NFL season could be over due to a fracture in his ankle. The player suffered a frightening injury during the fourth quarter against the Lions. In a clip shared by SM Highlights on X, Wyatt was seen collapsing to the ground moments after the Packers made a big third-down stop.

After a few moments, trainers rushed to his side before the cart arrived on the field. The sight proves the doctor’s claim that the injury may be significant.

This is a developing story…Stay tuned. 

