NFL Issues Statement After Packers RB Josh Jacobs’ Arrest on Five Charges

Essentials Inside The Story The police acted in response to a complaint involving Josh Jacobs on Saturday at 8:37 a.m.

The five charges stem from a domestic violence incident.

Jacobs' legal team has responded as well.

Amidst their initial OTAs, the Green Bay Packers were handed a massive blow as Josh Jacobs was arrested, according to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department’s Chief Michael Renkas in Wisconsin. The Packers RB1 was taken to Brown County Jail as he faced five charges regarding an alleged domestic violence incident. And just within hours of the arrest, the NFL has now released its statement.

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“We are aware of the report and have been in contact with the club,” the NFL said regarding Josh Jacobs, according to Tom Pelissero.

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This statement from the league indicates that Jacobs’ situation is in the nascent stages of investigation.

As per the reports, Renkas also confirmed that Jacobs faced charges of strangulation and suffocation, battery-domestic ab-se, criminal damage to property-domestic ab-se, disorderly conduct-domestic ab-se, and intimidation of a victim.

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Renkas also revealed that police were responding to a complaint involving Jacobs on Saturday at 8:37 a.m. He also confirmed that “This remains an active and ongoing investigation” and that “No further information will be released at this time,” per Sportsnet.

The Green Bay Packers also released a similar statement regarding Jacobs’ arrest, for which the bond amount was $1,350.

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“We are aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs,” the Packers said in a statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. “As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment.”

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This incident comes at a crucial time for the 28-year-old, as the running back finished with 14 total touchdowns and totaled 1,211 yards in 15 games ahead of his third season in Green Bay after signing a four-year, $48 million deal in 2024 free agency. Over his two seasons with the Packers, the running back has racked up 2,258 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Jacobs entered the league as a first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders and established himself as one of the NFL’s best players after leading the league in rushing yards in 2022. He also made the All-Pro First Team four years ago while securing a Pro Bowl nod in 2020, 2022, and 2024. With such a bright future ahead, Josh Jacobs has taken a not-guilty stance after being arrested, as confirmed by his legal team.

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Josh Jacobs denies allegations after the arrest

As Josh Jacobs faced arrest over a domestic violence allegation, his legal team issued a statement denying the claim. Jacobs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld, and Clarence Duchac, further stated that their client wants a fair trial.

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“Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public,” the statement said, per ESPN. “We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course.”

Now, both the NFL and his team are monitoring the situation closely. Jacobs has denied the allegations, and his legal team is calling for patience. For now, all eyes are on how the legal process plays out.