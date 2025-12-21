NFL Makes Punishment Decision on Jordan Love Incident vs Broncos

Essentials Inside The Story Talanoa Hufanga fined by the NFL for the first time in five years.

Why didn't the referees throw a flag during the game?

Looking back at what went wrong for the Packers against the Broncos.

The Green Bay Packers and their quarterback Jordan Love were riding high on a four-game winning streak. But it came to an end in Week 15 after the Denver Broncos handed them a 34-26 defeat. While the loss hurt in the standings, one moment involving Love drew even more attention after the final whistle. It was a hit that went unnoticed on the field but eventually caught the NFL’s eye, leading to a fine.

The NFL released its list of weekly fines on Saturday, officially weighing in on the controversial moment involving Love. According to the weekly Game Day Accountability report, Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga was fined $11,533 for unnecessary roughness after shoving Love’s head into the turf. The incident occurred early in the first quarter with 9:41 remaining. In a clip shared by Rate the Refs on X, Love was already on the ground when Hufanga’s follow-through hit his helmet into the turf.

Interestingly, the referees didn’t throw a flag at the time. It was only after reviewing the film that the NFL saw the incident in a different light. It turned out to be the type of extra contact the NFL finds problematic. Under section 8 of Rule 12 of the rulebook, no player can dive into or make forceful contact with an opponent who is already on the ground. The rule applies whether before or after the whistle.

What makes this fine stand out is that the Packers didn’t benefit in real time. Without a flag, the team missed out on 15 extra yards and an automatic first down on the play. Meanwhile, the incident marks Hufanga’s first NFL fine in five seasons, per Spotrac. The former 2022 All-Pro has played all 14 games this season, recording 97 tackles, 10 pass breakups, and six tackles for loss. The fine adds him to a growing list of Broncos defenders disciplined this season.

While the league has brought some closure to the Jordan Love incident, it did little to ease the sting of the loss.

Jordan Love’s team lets a winnable game slip away

The Packers and the Broncos entered the Week 15 contest as division leaders, hoping to boost their playoff chances. It was a slow start, with the Packers scoring early field goals before quarterback Bo Nix turned up the heat. The player threw a 20-yard touchdown to punt returner Michael Bandy to take a 7–6 lead. From there, the scoring picked up pace as Love and Nix both scored touchdowns to keep the game tight.

Later, kicker Brandon McManus’ late field goal helped the Packers take a narrow 16–14 lead into halftime. At that point, Love’s team looked ready to pull away early in the third quarter when running back Josh Jacobs marched for a 40-yard touchdown run. However, the game’s momentum shifted after a costly interception by Love. Further, Nix also helped the Broncos fill the gap with the support of his wide receivers.

He connected with Courtland Sutton for a 14-yard score and then found Tony Franklin for a 23-yard touchdown. With the touchdown, the Broncos had grabbed a 27–23 lead despite missing the two-point attempt. Meanwhile, the Packers tried to make a comeback with McManus’ field goal. But Nix and running back RJ Harvey didn’t let it happen. Harvey capped the last drive with a four-yard touchdown.

Nix’s four-touchdown performance was at the heart of the win, but it was also the team’s defense that contained Jordan Love. The quarterback finished with 24-of-40 completed passes for 276 yards. The brutal loss dropped the Packers to seventh in the NFC standings. Now, they turn their focus to a must-win clash with the Chicago Bears, who are currently ruling the division.