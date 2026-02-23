NFL Rumors: Malik Willis Gets 8-Figure Contract Update as Dolphins Face Setback in QB Pursuit

Essentials Inside The Story Malik Willis’ stock is rising at the right time.

Miami’s cap situation will shape its QB plans.

A young option could get a bigger look.

For a quarterback who spent most of the season as a backup, Malik Willis is about to command a starter’s salary. With a thin QB draft class looming, the question isn’t if he’ll get paid, but which team will be willing to write an eight-figure check. While he mostly served as Jordan Love’s backup at Green Bay, his standout performance in the starting role has undoubtedly widened his prospects. So, what kind of contract could that performance command?

“Packers QB Malik Willis could get a deal worth $20M-$30M per year in free agency, per @TomPelissero,” reporter Dov Kleiman wrote on X. “Willis is going to be in extremely high demand 📈”

Malik Willis is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. The Tennessee Titans locked him in with a four-year rookie contract worth $5.16 million in 2022, including $932,800 in guarantees. Should his next deal land in the projected range, it would mark a massive jump from his rookie earnings. Moreover, there’s another situation that could work in the young QB’s favor.

Many experts have found the 2026 quarterback draft class to be thin, with the only saving grace being Fernando Mendoza. While they have projected him as the No. 1 pick, teams may seek other young and reliable options. Willis, who turns 27 in May, fits that bill. In fact, several franchises are reportedly monitoring his situation, including the Browns, Dolphins, and Steelers.

According to EssentiallySports’ Tony Pauline, the Arizona Cardinals may go after him, making the Cardinals a potential landing spot for the free-agent quarterback. Murray was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury and ultimately missed the remainder of the year, casting his future with the team into doubt. While no decision has been made and Murray remains under contract, the uncertainty could lead Arizona to explore additional quarterback options this offseason.

If Arizona were to explore alternatives at quarterback, adding a reliable option this offseason could become a priority. Willis could fit that profile. After being traded to the Green Bay Packers in August 2024, he settled into a backup role behind Jordan Love but made the most of his opportunities, delivering efficient performances in limited action.

In his three starts for Green Bay, Willis proved to be a highly efficient dual-threat, posting a 2-1 record while completing 70 of 89 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns without an interception. He added another dimension on the ground, rushing for 261 yards and three scores, showcasing the kind of playmaking ability that has teams lining up for his services.

Salary cap reality complicates Dolphins’ plans involving Malik Willis

After releasing wide receiver Tyreek Hill, among others, to create cap flexibility, Miami’s biggest financial concern persists. Tua Tagovailoa’s contract situation and underwhelming play make him a top trade option. Pauline believes that the team may release him ahead of the 2026 season under new leadership. He noted that head coach Jeff Hafley wants to reunite with Malik Willis.

They worked together at Green Bay over the past two seasons, when Hafley served as the team’s defensive coordinator. But he isn’t the only familiar face who moved to Miami. Jon-Eric Sullivan, who spent years in the Packers’ front office in a senior personnel role, also left to become the Dolphins’ general manager. While this familiarity will likely support Willis, the duo may still not be able to pursue him aggressively.

The Dolphins owe Tagovailoa a guaranteed $54 million in 2026, and cutting him before June 1 would trigger a massive $99.2 million dead cap hit. Waiting until then could lower the damage to $67.4 million, while a trade would leave $45.2 million on the books. Currently, the team has only $3.18 million in cap space. Competing for Willis at the projected rate wouldn’t be possible for them.

If Miami cannot afford the Green Bay signal-caller, they may turn to a more affordable veteran option such as Jimmy Garoppolo. Still, his arrival would not automatically make him the starter. The Dolphins could also give Ewers a legitimate shot at the starting job. He threw for 622 yards and three touchdowns in four games with Tagovailoa sidelined. Some evaluators viewed him as a mid-round talent who ultimately slipped to Day 3 of the draft.

If Malik Willis ends up elsewhere, Miami could give Ewers an extended opportunity to start while supporting him with a veteran presence. Ultimately, financial troubles are shaping the future of the team’s quarterback room. It remains to be seen how Miami will navigate its financial constraints to build a competitive quarterback room.