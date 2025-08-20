NFL Rumors: Matt LaFleur Done With WR Who Dropped Passes From Packers QB

If the Packers stick with six receivers like they did last year, the math gets tight. Mecole Hardman, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Romeo Doubs, Malik Heath, Cornelius Johnson, Will Sheppard, and Isaiah Neyor are all in the mix, but only four spots are truly up for grabs. With Christian Watson likely starting the season on the PUP list while he rehabs his torn ACL, the competition among the rest becomes even more critical. And out of this lot, Romeo Doubs finds himself caught in the crosshairs of Green Bay’s evolving offensive strategy.

The third-year receiver has delivered solid numbers—1,700 yards and 15 touchdowns across three seasons. But his 22 drops in 43 games, and two dropped passes in the first ten periods, tell a different story. He has also earlier registered his name in dropping more passes than anyone on the roster. Now, with rookies Matthew Golden and Savion Williams now in the mix, the Packers’ receiver room has become a battlefield for roster spots. Wednesday’s social media buzz added fuel to the fire when NFL Rumors dropped this bombshell on their X handle: “NFL RUMORS #Packers WR Romeo Doubs could be a cut candidate after the preseason or a TRADE #GoPackGo.”

The timing couldn’t be more ironic. Just Thursday, Doubs showcased exactly why he belongs on this roster, hauling in a beautiful back-shoulder throw from Malik Willis for 20 yards down the left sideline, beating tight coverage from cornerback Carrington Valentine. That catch should’ve been his moment to shine. Instead, it highlights the puzzling disconnect between Doubs’ on-field production and his standing with the coaching staff.

Matt LaFleur appears to be losing faith in a player who continues to make plays when it matters. The mixed signals create an uncomfortable reality—talent doesn’t always guarantee job security in today’s NFL. Green Bay’s draft strategy painted the writing on the wall. Using two of their first three picks on receivers sent a clear message about their long-term vision. Golden and Williams, in Rounds 1 and 3, respectively, represent the future, while veterans like Doubs represent expensive question marks. The numbers game is brutal: eight receivers competing for potentially four spots, assuming the Packers stick with their six-receiver roster format from 2024.

Christian Watson’s ACL recovery complicates matters further, leaving him on the physically unable to perform list. That creates temporary breathing room, but it won’t last forever. When Watson returns, someone’s getting squeezed out. The established hierarchy includes Mecole Hardman, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks as near-locks, leaving Doubs battling alongside Malik Heath, Cornelius Johnson, Will Sheppard, and Isaiah Neyor for shrinking opportunities.

Financial considerations make Doubs an attractive cut candidate, per Bleacher Report. His $3.4 million cap hit represents significant savings for a team managing multiple contracts. With his deal expiring in 2026, Green Bay faces a decision: invest in a player with known limitations or redirect resources elsewhere. Teams with weaker receiver depth would likely show interest, making a trade scenario equally plausible.

The contradiction remains stark—a player making highlight-reel catches while rumors swirl about his departure. Doubs’ recent practice return after injury proves his commitment, but commitment doesn’t override front office calculations. His drop issues, combined with the emergence of younger, cheaper alternatives, create a perfect storm. The NFL Rumors post wasn’t just speculation; it reflected legitimate organizational thinking about roster construction and salary management.

Romeo Doubs fights through adversity as the Packers navigate receiver chaos

Romeo Doubs can’t catch a break—literally and figuratively. His 2024 campaign has turned into a nightmare sequence of concussions, illness, and a one-game suspension after skipping practice. The frustration boiled over when he grew tired of his diminished role in Green Bay’s offense. For a guy who posted 674 yards and eight touchdowns on 59 catches in 2023, and 601 yards and 4 TDs, on 46 receptions in 2024, watching from the sidelines stung.

Tuesday’s practice added another chapter to his injury saga. Doubs took a brutal hit from Evan Williams that sent him off the field, hearts skipping a beat along the sideline. Matt LaFleur didn’t need another receiver going down, not with Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks already nursing their own bumps and bruises. The Packers’ medical staff held their breath. Fortunately, Doubs bounced back quickly. Missing significant time would’ve been devastating for both player and team. The collision looked worse than it actually was, providing rare good news for Green Bay’s banged-up receiving corps. Especially when his durability has become crucial as the Packers navigate early-season injury concerns.

However, let’s not forget that the Matthew Golden draft pick adds another wrinkle to Doubs’ story. Golden carries expectations despite being labeled as having “the worst aura of all time”—whatever that means in scouting circles. He represents Green Bay’s first receiver selection since Doubs and Watson arrived in 2022, signaling potential changes ahead. He understands LaFleur’s system and knows his assignments. Missing preseason reps won’t derail his preparation. Staying healthy for Week 1 trumps everything else right now.