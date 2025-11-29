NFL Urged to Make Major Rule Change After Matt Lafleur Confirms Stance on Timeout Controversy Against Lions

A single gesture, a split-second sequence, and suddenly the league is staring at an avoidable problem. What if the NFL’s second-most recognizable hand signal isn’t as clear as everyone assumes? That’s the question rising again after Green Bay’s Thanksgiving win in Detroit.

The controversy kicked off during a fourth-and-one snap in the second quarter. Green Bay right guard Anthony Belton flinched. Flags were thrown. But referee Ron Torbert declared that Matt LaFleur had already called a timeout. And just like that, the penalty disappeared, and the down was reset.

The Packers scored moments later. It was a clear explanation, but not a convincing one for everyone watching. Torbert insisted the timeout came first, even though LaFleur never appeared to give the traditional “T” signal during the sequence.

The pool report only added fuel to the fire. When asked how the officials decided the timeout came before the false start, Torbert repeated that the crew “recognized the timeout” and discussed it on the field. But the rulebook currently permits timeouts to be awarded upon “request,” whether verbal or not.

LaFleur defended the ruling without a second thought. But the conversation swiftly shifted from whether the call was right to why the rule allows for so much interpretation.

Now, calls for a change are on the rise. Critics argue the fix is simple: require a visible timeout signal before a stoppage is granted. Just one extra sentence in the rulebook could clear up the confusion. Make the “T” get the timeout. If it’s not there, keep playing. The league has updated numerous procedures in recent years, and this one seems like a no-brainer.

As the Packers left Detroit with a win and an eighth victory, the Lions left with another officiating grievance. And the NFL left with a fix that looks obvious, necessary, and overdue.

While the timeout debate followed Green Bay out of Detroit, another storyline resurfaced, one rooted in rivalry and a comment that never entirely faded.

Packers seek payback after Ben Johnson’s early-season jab

The Packers walked out of Thanksgiving with an 8-3-1 record and a key road win over Detroit. Chicago answered a day later by beating Philadelphia to move to 9-3. Suddenly, the NFC North is tight again, and two Packers-Bears matchups in the next three weeks will shape the race.

The timing brings an old remark back into circulation. During his introductory press conference, Bears head coach Ben Johnson mentioned the division’s top coaches, then slipped in a line that Green Bay fans didn’t forget. “I kinda enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice a year,” he said. Johnson had reason. As Detroit’s offensive coordinator, he beat Green Bay in five of six tries.

LaFleur addressed the comment months later. On the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast, he said he didn’t know Johnson personally. He added he respected him as a coach. When asked if the remark would be motivation, he paused and said, “potentially.” It was a mild response, but it was enough to show that he had heard it.

Now, the dynamic shifts. Chicago leads the division. Green Bay can catch them. And Johnson is no longer calling plays for Detroit; he is steering a franchise that has struggled against the Packers for years. Before last season’s win, the Bears had dropped 11 straight to Green Bay.

The stakes make the memory sharper. The Bears want proof their new era is real. The Packers want the division back. And Johnson’s early-season jab, once just a quote, now rolls into two games that could decide the standings.

Both teams know what’s coming. The rivalry is old. The opportunity is new. And the Packers have not forgotten the line that might fuel their push.