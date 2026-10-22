“Not Really Up to Me to Decide”: Josh Jacobs Gets Honest Over NFL Future Amid Ongoing Investigation Threat in Battery Case

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs says he trusts the legal process and won’t argue his punishment, even with the NFL’s review still open. The Packers spent six Sundays without their main running back. Now that Jacobs is back, fans want to know what he has to say about his six-game absence.

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“I think 6 games is a lot, honestly. But that’s not really up to me to decide. I’m grateful to be playing, so that’s not something I’m really arguing or petitioning,” Jacobs told reporters, per Packers beat writer Ryan Wood. “I’m just happy to be back on the team.”

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Police were called to a Hobart residence near Green Bay at about 8:37 a.m. on May 23, in an incident involving Jacobs’ partner. He was arrested on May 26, and the Brown County District Attorney later charged him with misdemeanor battery and criminal property damage.

The NFL placed him on the Commissioner’s Exempt List on August 30. On September 10, he pleaded no contest to both misdemeanor counts. A no-contest plea means he did not admit guilt, but he did not fight the charges either.

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The NFL’s policy calls for a six-game suspension for a first domestic violence offense. Although Josh Jacobs can return in Week 7, the league’s investigation is still open. If he receives a suspension of six games or fewer, he will not have to miss any more games but must repay the Packers for the money he received while on the exempt list. If the suspension is longer, he will have to repay that money and sit out the remaining games.

Jacobs also moved the court to restrict access to records, including security camera footage the league was seeking. The NFL has not been able to review the video.

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Asked about the uncertainty, Jacobs said, “In my heart, I know what happened and what didn’t happen, and I just trust the legal process. So for me, I was never overly concerned of not playing the game. It was just a matter of time of when.”

Asked whether he had to earn back respect in the locker room, he said no, because he’s the same person every day. “We all make mistakes,” he said, adding that it’s different for him because he’s in the public eye. He said he lets others speak to his character and wants to avoid putting the organization in a negative light.

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On public opinion, he was blunt: people will believe what they believe, and it isn’t his job to explain or discount anything.

Head coach Matt LaFleur has publicly backed him. LaFleur said he senses Jacobs is extremely remorseful and added, “I believe in second chances.” The team plans to use him right away. The stakes are real for Green Bay. Jacobs signed a four-year, $48 million deal with the Packers in 2024.

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Josh Jacobs is back on the field, but his NFL future is not settled. The league’s review is still open, a ruling is expected, and it could add games to the six he has already served. For now, Jacobs says he is grateful to be playing and plans to control what he can.