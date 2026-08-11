“Not With My Baby”: Jordan Love’s Wife Ronika Reveals Her “Anxiety” for Her Newborn’s Privacy

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has attended six family nights with the franchise since joining in 2020. But this season’s family night sure hit different, as Love and his wife, Ronika, had a new family member joining the event.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On August 7, when the Packers opened their family night event, Love walked out of the tunnel holding their daughter, Rayna Capri Love, in his arms. But before the festivities started, Ronika had shared some nervousness about her daughter’s first appearance at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do have some anxiety bringing her to Lambeau. I just don’t want anybody to do the extras. I don’t want the extras going on. Not with my baby,” Ronika said in a TikTok video.

About two months after welcoming baby Rayna on May 23, Ronika posted Instagram updates of her visiting Love at training camp. But some fans started questioning why the newborn’s skin tone appeared lighter than her parents’.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Chill out on my baby 😂,” she shared via her Instagram Story on Thursday, July 30. “Her quarter white side is winning the battle [right now] but her melanin is gonna fight back soon, just give her a sec 😩.”

For all the anxiety that Ronika had, the night actually went smoothly, without any criticisms of that sort. The Family Night was a special milestone for the Loves, as Ronika and Rayna showed up in matching Packers jerseys, with the newborn wearing mini noise-canceling headphones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ronika also gave fans a behind-the-scenes look of her getting ready, with Jordan feeling “ecstatic” for the big night.

“We’re so back. It’s time to get ready for Packers family night. This family night is obviously a lot different than previous ones because I have a family now. I have a baby. So Jordan gets to walk with her through the tunnel, and that’s gonna be really fun to see. I’m really excited for that,” Ronika said in the same video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The night ended with Love holding Rayna alongside Ronika as the family watched the fireworks at Lambeau Field. Ronika shared some snippets on her Instagram, captioning it as “core memory.”

With festivities and training camp wrapped up, the Packers are set to suit up for their first preseason matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday.