Packers Announce Roster Move for Jordan Love After Matt LaFleur Shares QB’s Injury Update

Jordan Love’s 2024 season left Packers fans in a weird spot. It wasn’t bad, but it didn’t quite scratch that itch either. The numbers looked fine on paper: 25 TDs, fewer sacks, steady progress. Yet something about it all felt… incomplete. Like watching a movie where the hero never quite lands that knockout punch. Now, as the Wisconsin sun bakes the practice fields in Green Bay, there’s a different energy around the QB. The coaches are nodding more. The receivers are celebrating deeper throws. Even the training staff seems less tense – no more watching Love’s every step like nervous parents.

And while everyone’s eyes stay glued to number 10, the Packers’ front office just made a quiet move that might explain why the vibe’s shifted. Turns out, supporting a QB on the rise takes more than just healthy knees. So, what’s the quiet movie? The Packers just activated rookie RB Amar Johnson from the PUP list – a small-stakes transaction that could pay big dividends for Jordan Love’s offense. Johnson, who went undrafted out of Ball State in 2024, spent his first NFL season on Green Bay’s practice squad. Though he never saw regular-season action. The 5’10”, 195-pound back impressed coaches with his college tape. Especially his 4.4 speed and 1,000+ all-purpose yards in his final season

This summer, Johnson’s hamstring sidelined him early. But he’s since turned heads in rehab with his quick cuts and reliable hands – traits that fit Matt LaFleur’s system perfectly. While LaFleur hasn’t singled him out publicly yet, Johnson did speak at camp about his readiness: “Just staying prepared for whenever my number’s called,” he told reporters on July 25.

For Love, this matters. Johnson isn’t here to challenge Josh Jacobs for carries, but as a potential third-down weapon. His burst could add a new layer to play-action looks. And his pass-blocking reps in camp suggest he’s more than just a gadget player. In a league where undrafted gems sometimes shine brightest, Johnson might be Green Bay’s next pleasant surprise.

And here’s the best part – Love finally has the healthy legs to make all these pieces click.

Jordan Love’s mobility wins over Matt LaFleur

Every training camp has that one moment when a QB silences the doubters. For Jordan Love, it came on a 2nd-and-8 rep against Green Bay’s starting defense, when edge rusher Lukas Van Ness broke free up the middle. What happened next? Love side-stepped the rush with that smooth backpedal of his, rolled left toward the sideline, and—just as safety Xavier McKinney closed in—launched a 40-yard rope to Dontayvion Wicks that dropped right over his shoulder in the end zone. The kind of throw that makes position coaches stop mid-sentence and veterans nod approvingly.

Matt LaFleur, never one for overstatement, couldn’t ignore what he’d seen. “I think usually you can move a little better if you don’t have a knee or groin,” the coach offered after practice, his tone saying more than his words. That casual remark spoke volumes about last season’s struggles – about the difference between playing through pain and playing free.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 24, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) looks for a receiver against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

What makes this development special isn’t just the physical transformation. Even while battling injuries last year, Love showed what LaFleur called “a good feel in the pocket,” getting sacked just 14 times all season. But now? He’s not just avoiding trouble. He’s creating opportunities, turning what might have been throwaways into the kind of explosive plays that change games.

The real story here isn’t about one highlight-reel throw. It’s about a QB rediscovering his superpower – that rare ability to extend plays while keeping his eyes up. The version of Love we’re seeing now isn’t the cautious game manager from last season, nor the raw talent from 2023. It’s something in between: a polished playmaker who’s learned when to scramble, when to throw, and most importantly, how to stay healthy doing both.