Packers Announce Tough Christian Watson Decision After Jordan Love’s Injury Update

It ended with a sound no athlete wants to hear: a sharp, sickening pop in Chicago that silenced Christian Watson’s season on the spot. The ACL tear in Green Bay’s finale could have buried the receiver in doubt and what-ifs. Instead, Watson didn’t bow down. While others might have spent the offseason wondering if they’d ever get back, he attacked rehab with tunnel vision. Now, after months of sweat, pain, and progress, the Packers finally have a clear picture of when their deep threat might return.

Tuesday brought mixed news for Chr͏istian W͏ats͏on’s comeback story. Weston Hodkiewicz dr͏oppe͏d an up͏date on ͏X͏, sharing G͏M B͏rian Gutekunst’s assessment: “More than lik͏ely, he’ll͏ start on PUP, but after those f͏our games, I’m sure he’ll be ͏champing͏ at th͏e bi͏t.“͏

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When Christian Watson’s ACL gave way in the Packers’ regular-season finale against Chicago, he didn’t waste time dwelling on the setback. Instead, the fourth-year wideout threw himself headfirst into the long road back. Any window for self-pity quickly closed, replaced by a relentless focus on returning to action as fast as possible.

AD

“It’s definitely tough,” Watson admitted. “An injury like this takes a toll on you, no question about it.”

The timing couldn’t have been worse. In a contract year and fresh off a season where he reemerged as one of the NFL’s most dangerous deep threats, the fourth-year wideout saw his momentum halted in an instant. After shaking off the hamstring troubles that dogged him in 2023, he’d put together 29 receptions for 620 yards, an electric 20.9 yards per catch, across his first 15 games.

Two weeks after Green Bay’s wild-card loss in Philadelphia, Watson underwent ACL reconstruction. He then headed to Florida, determined to attack his rehab head-on. And while training in Davie, he crossed paths with Stefon Diggs, the four-time Pro Bowler who suffered the same injury last October. That helped Watson tune out comparisons and focus on his own comeback journey.

Florida also brought a reunion with Packers teammate Jayden Reed, who’s been struck by Watson’s resilience. “His spirit’s been great,” Reed said. “He’s always smiling, always finding ways to lead—even when he can’t be on the field. That’s not easy. I’m excited to see him back.” Watson stayed connected to the team throughout the offseason program, offering guidance and leadership to a young receiving corps eager to follow his example.

Watson’s recovery walks a tightrope between ambition and reality. The 26-year-old feels unstoppable in some moments—running freely, cutting sharply, confidence building daily. But he’s not unleashing full throttle yet, respecting the delicate balance his reconstructed knee demands. His swagger remains untouched by the injury. “No doubt,” Watson fired back when asked about being Green Bay’s fastest player. “I’ve been saying it to everybody who has anything to say. I’ll race anybody right now and I’m still taking the dub.” That competitive fire never dimmed during seven months of rehabilitation.

Watson’s embraced the “one day at a time” approach, following his training staff’s daily blueprint religiously. No self-pity, no dwelling on last season’s heartbreak. When that green light finally flickers on, he’s ready to remind everyone why speed kills in the NFL. But just when Green Bay thought they had Watson’s comeback mapped out, another curveball hit Lambeau Field. Jordan Love’s thumb injury proves the football gods aren’t done testing the Packers’ resolve this preseason.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Love’s thumb surgery creates brief quarterback shuffle for Green Bay

Just when the Packers thought they’d escaped preseason unscathed, Jordan Love’s left thumb had other plans. The franchise quarterback banged his hand on a helmet during Saturday’s game against the Jets, turning what should’ve been a routine hit into a ligament issue requiring surgery. Brian Gutekunst dropped the news Tuesday, but his tone suggested this was more of an inconvenience than a catastrophe. Love will go under the knife Tuesday to repair the damaged thumb, with Ian Rapoport confirming the surgery timeline. The 26-year-old quarterback showed up to Monday’s practice with tape around his thumb but didn’t miss a single rep, proving his pain tolerance runs deep.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 24, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) looks for a receiver against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

The injury timeline offers relief for Green Bay faithful. “[He] shouldn’t miss any regular-season time,” Gutekunst stated confidently. The GM expects Love back at practice next week, making this more of a speed bump than a roadblock heading into Week 1. Enter Malik Willis, the former Tennessee third-rounder who found new life in Green Bay after his 2024 trade. Willis stepped up beautifully during his two starts last season, going 2-0 while completing 74.1% of his passes for 550 yards and three touchdowns. His mobility adds another dimension, racking up 138 rushing yards and a score on 20 scrambles.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Willis proved he belongs in the NFL during his limited action. Now he gets another chance to showcase his development while Love heals. Sometimes backup quarterbacks become unexpected heroes — Willis already showed he’s ready for that spotlight.