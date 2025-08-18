Packers Coach Raises Fresh Injury Concerns Beyond Jordan Love After Matt LaFleur Confirmed Unfortunate News

The rhythm of preseason: pads cracking, whistles blowing, and players battling for every inch usually signals progress and preparation. For the Green Bay Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur, however, that rhythm has been disrupted. What should have been a period to fine-tune the roster has instead revealed cracks and vulnerabilities, particularly along the offensive line, raising fresh concerns about the team’s ability to weather the season.

Even in a 23-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts, the Packers’ offensive line struggles were impossible to ignore. While Rasheed Walker and Jordan Morgan compete for the left tackle spot and Sean Rhyan anchors the interior, the depth beyond the starters is far from secure. Green Bay was flagged eleven times for eighty-five yards in the first half alone, frequently stalling drives before they could develop. Rookie right tackle Anthony Belton drew five penalties, including a false start, an unnecessary roughness, and two illegal formations. A string of mistakes that left the offense exposed and highlighted exactly why offensive line coach Luke Butkus warned about the group’s fragility.

When the backups were pressed into action, the Colts’ defensive front repeatedly collapsed the pocket, emphasizing the lack of reliable depth. Butkus made his concern explicit: “It’s the NFL. The depth right now for us, it’s not where we want it to be. I think 31 other teams are saying that same thing.” His words reflected a stark reality: if the starters suffer injuries or play poorly, the Packers can struggle to protect their QB, potentially putting their season at risk.

The Packers’ offensive line depth is clearly not where it needs to be, and injuries to the unit can derail the team’s performance if they pile up. With Jordan Love sitting out, the lack of cohesion was evident. Butkus noted that competition at left tackle remains ongoing. He further added, “Like we’ve always talked about, whoever’s going to play the best, whoever’s playing the best will have a chance to play at left tackle. With that competition, we’re going to hopefully add some depth and be pretty good in that regard. It’s a competition right now. J-Mo’s getting a little more reps; Sheedo’s been banged up a little bit. It’s a good problem to have.”

But while the breakdowns up front painted a troubling picture, the night’s most concerning development came once Matt LaFleur stepped to the podium and confirmed a growing list of injuries.

HC Matt LaFleur has more bad news for the Packers

Postgame, the Packers’ head coach, Matt LaFleur himself, revealed that both running back MarShawn Lloyd and edge rusher Barryn Sorrell left the game banged up, adding more uncertainty to a roster already stretched thin by offensive line instability. While Lloyd is suffering from a hamstring injury, Sorrell has been sidelined due to an injury to his knee. What’s more concerning, however, is that when they’ll return is uncertain. Lloyd pulled up with a hamstring issue after hauling in a 33-yard gain on a wheel route, a play that ended with him being chased down from behind by Austin Ajake.

Uncertain about Lloyd’s return before Week 1, LaFleur said, “He’s gonna miss some time. I don’t know what to make of it,” the HC added about the third-round pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. “Other than the fact that he’s had to fight through a lot of adversity and hopefully he can rebound from this, and we can get him back at some point in time.” LaFleur noted afterward that the second-year back has impressed with his burst and reliability throughout camp and preseason, making the setback a frustrating one given the progress he’s shown. “He’s certainly shown a skill set and a playmaking ability, cause that was a heck of a play. It was a great throw, a really nice catch, but its just unfortunate.”

However, LaFleur didn’t have a lot of words for Sorrell. “He will be missing some time, as well.” The HC acknowledged the setbacks and emphasized that managing injuries and roster depth will be key moving forward. How the team adapts under his guidance now will play a major role in sustaining the team’s performance through the regular season.