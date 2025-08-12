Packers GM Confirms Jordan Love’s Return Timeline After Surprising Injury Against Jets

Matt LaFleur says Jordan Love is “highly unlikely” to take another preseason snap. And that’s not because they’ve seen enough of him carving up defenses. It’s because we’re back here again. Another year, another Love injury. Last year, it was a greatest-hits tour of pain. MCL sprain in the opener in Brazil against the Eagles – two games gone. He was back in Week 4, only to suffer a groin injury in Week 7 at Jacksonville and miss the second half. Then, in the regular-season finale, he messed up the ulnar nerve in his throwing elbow. Played through it in the playoff loss at Philly. Because apparently, he doesn’t do healthy postseason runs.

Now here we are in 2025. Another season, another body part on the injury report. It happened in the first preseason game against the Jets. Love took a sack, his left thumb slammed into a helmet, and something wasn’t right. He played two series, stayed in the huddle, and even practiced Monday (Aug. 11) with the thumb taped. But by then, the damage was done – a torn ligament that needed fixing.

Jordan Love will undergo a procedure to repair a ligament in his left thumb, but the Packers expect him to be ready for Week 1. Ian Rapoport reported the injury, with GM Brian Gutekunst calling it a “little procedure” and insisting, “He shouldn’t miss any regular-season time.” Gutekunst said Love suffered the injury during Saturday’s (Aug. 9) game and could return to practice as early as next week. He explained the procedure was the “best option to get him back the fastest and feeling the best.” While Love didn’t appear except on Aug. 11, he had to adjust handoffs – using his right throwing hand instead of his left on certain plays.

LaFleur confirmed Love’s surgery date as Aug. 12 and noted the QB managed Monday’s practice without worsening the injury. The coach’s main concern was how the thumb would affect Love’s handling of snaps, but so far, practice shows no glaring issues – whether under center or in shotgun.

This left thumb ligament injury is a new challenge, but on his non-throwing hand. It shouldn’t affect his passing mechanics, but could complicate taking snaps cleanly under center and performing handoffs. Gutekunst made it clear the thumb issue won’t linger beyond the opener against the Lions on Sept. 7, adding, “I don’t foresee this affecting him long term.” The injury happened in a forgettable 30-10 preseason loss to the Jets.

Packers v Jets: Preseason opener turns costly

Jordan Love started the game but looked off, completing just 1 of 5 passes for seven yards. No touchdowns, no interceptions, and a sack- the very play that ended up causing the thumb damage. The game exposed some cracks for Love, who has been on a rollercoaster since being named the Packers’ starter after Aaron Rodgers’ departure before the 2023 season. His rookie year as the lead man was promising: a 64.2% completion rate, 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, plus 247 rushing yards and four rushing scores. The Packers made the playoffs, winning a wild-card upset over the Cowboys before falling to the 49ers.

But 2024 told a different story. Love regressed statistically, completing 63.1% of his throws for 3,389 yards with 25 touchdowns and 11 picks, and his rushing numbers dropped sharply. Mobility issues from last year’s injuries were apparent, and the sprained MCL he suffered in the season opener lingered as a limiting factor.

The Packers move on to face the Colts next in preseason, with Malik Willis expected to take the starting reps. And the entire plan still revolves around QB1 being back under center by then. Because, as last year showed, Green Bay can survive some injuries. But a bad start in the NFC North is a whole different problem.