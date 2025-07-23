Packers Have Not One but Three Replacements for Jaire Alexander as GM Brian Gutekunst Makes Bold Gamble

“Unfortunately, he’s been kind of [snake‑bitten] the last couple [of] years, and he’s missed a lot of time, and so it’s hard to play up to your potential when you’re not on the grass.” That’s how Packers head coach Matt LaFleur described Jaire Alexander’s recent injury woes on the May 21 edition of Up & Adams. With Alexander entering 2025 battling durability questions after missing 34 games over four seasons, Green Bay’s secondary suddenly looks like a revolving door—one that GM Brian Gutekunst is walking through with purpose.

The whispers started early. Jaire didn’t want to take a pay cut, and Green Bay didn’t push it. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that trade talks quietly opened behind the scenes, putting the former All-Pro’s status in limbo. Gutekunst tried to keep things civil, saying, “John Thornton (of Roc Nation Sports) is his agent. We talk weekly… working together on finding the best solution for everybody.” Translation? They were already preparing for life without their $84 million corner.

The Packers didn’t just replace Jaire Alexander — they redefined what “replacement” means. Gutekunst handed Nate Hobbs a four-year, $48 million deal with $16 million guaranteed, betting big on his versatility. Hobbs, a former slot specialist in Vegas, gives Jeff Hafley a movable piece. Capable of covering tight ends, shifting outside, and crashing into run support. But there’s a catch: Hobbs comes off ankle issues in 2024 and has yet to prove he can stay healthy across a full campaign. Green Bay isn’t pretending he’s plug-and-play. This was a preemptive strike against vulnerability. A proactive swing at stability before another injury crisis could hit.

That swing only lands if Keisean Nixon keeps ascending. Once known more for kick returns, Nixon made real noise last season with an interception in Week 1 and consistent tackling in coverage. Hafley isn’t shy about the ask: “I think Keisean needs to get more credit… I’m proud of what Nixon has done.” He’s no longer a utility guy but a starter, expected to own the perimeter. Alongside him, second-year standout Carrington Valentine is getting his moment. A 2023 seventh-rounder, Valentine showed flashes last year. Four passes defended, two picks, and earned raves from coaches as “extremely coachable” and mentally locked in. But this group’s upside is still more projection than proof.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts after an interception against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of the 2024 NFC wild card game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The approach is bold: roll with the ceiling, hope the floor doesn’t cave. But the cornerback room is “spread very thin” without Jaire, forcing Hafley to rethink coverages and lean into pressure packages. Wendell Ferreira went on to say: “The Packers are basically betting on a premise that CB is a weak-link system, presuming that Keisean Nixon, Nate Hobbs, and Carrington Valentine are all viable starters.” It’s not a luxury pick. It’s a test of roster construction. If even one piece slips — if Hobbs’ ankle doesn’t hold, or Valentine isn’t ready — the entire secondary hangs in the balance. A risk that could define Gutekunst’s season.

Gutekunst’s cornerback math faces real-world test

Brian Gutekunst has turned Green Bay’s cornerback strategy into a numbers game. And now the season will determine if his formula actually works. By releasing Jaire Alexander, the Packers’ GM cleared nearly $17 million in cap space and leaned hard into the belief that Jeff Hafley’s system can mask raw talent gaps. Sure, Green Bay tallied 10 wins last season, but many of those came against backup quarterbacks and crumbling offenses. When it mattered most — in fourth quarters and playoff drives. The defense buckled. Gutekunst may argue the scheme can carry the load, but as every veteran coach knows, “schemes don’t intercept passes in the fourth quarter of playoff games. Players do.”

Wendell Ferreira put it bluntly: Hafley made the most of what he had last season, but “the point here is how sustainable that is.” That lingering doubt hangs over every snap the secondary will face this fall. Every time Carrington Valentine gets beat deep. Every time Keisean Nixon or Nate Hobbs miss a rotation. Gutekunst may have padded Green Bay’s budget, but he’s risking something more costly — game-day credibility. And unless Matt LaFleur adds another corner via free agency or trade, he’s essentially betting on depth pieces to play starring roles. A move that history hasn’t been kind to.

The quiet danger here? This gamble doesn’t just test the Packers’ defensive ceiling. It might shake the floor beneath their coaching staff. LaFleur’s job security hinges on more than just Jordan Love’s development; it now intertwines with whether Gutekunst’s math holds against real NFL offenses. If Green Bay’s secondary falters early, the spotlight won’t just be on blown coverages. It’ll be on the front office for making a calculated cut that could end up costing them more than money — possibly their season.