Packers News: Jayden Reed Takes Major Step as Jordan Love’s WR1 Amid Christian Watson’s Injury

Jayden Reed stood at the podium after a steamy OTA session, a knowing grin on his face as reporters crowded around. “Y’all have been eager to hear from me, huh?” he joked, fully aware of the swirling speculation about his future. Just months earlier, the Packers had drafted two new receivers, and rumors flew that Reed’s agent had demanded clarity on his standing. Yet Reed, calm and candid, brushed off the drama. “A lot of people misinterpreted that,” he said, explaining that his new agent wanted everyone on the same page. Still, the spotlight on Reed has only grown brighter as Green Bay’s receiver room transforms and expectations soar.

And transform it has—with Christian Watson sidelined by a torn ACL suffered in the 2024 regular season finale and most of Green Bay’s receiving corps approaching free agency, the Packers reloaded by drafting Matthew Golden and Savion Williams, suddenly thrusting Jayden Reed into an unexpected leadership role. Passing game coordinator Jason Vrable has taken notice, saying, “Probably the biggest growth is the way his leadership has been right now.” But as Reed embraces his new role mentoring the next generation, one burning question remains: Can Jayden Reed eliminate the drops that plagued his 2024 campaign and truly become Jordan Love’s go-to guy when it matters most?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Turns out, Reed took that challenge personally. Those nine frustrating drops from last season became his fuel. While teammates vacationed, Reed lived on the JUGS machine. “I’ve been on the JUGS machine every day this offseason. Obviously, that will help,” he said. But his preparation didn’t stop there. He packed his bags for Florida—not just with clothes, but with WR1 ambitions. He trained alongside the NFL’s elite. His training partners tell the story: Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Jerry Jeudy, Tyreek Hill, Courtland Sutton, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Elijah Moore, K.J. Osborn, and rookie Xavier Restrepo—clear evidence he’s gunning for WR1 status.

Even before his Florida training sessions, Jayden Reed’s numbers already placed him among the NFL’s best. He led the Packers in receiving in both his rookie season (912 yards, 10 TDs) and sophomore campaign (1,020 yards, 7 TDs), while posting elite efficiency marks—15.6 yards per catch and 11.4 yards per target in 2024. Now entering Year 3, traditionally the breakout season for receivers, Reed is primed for a leap. Just look at Tyreek Hill, who posted his first 1,000-yard season and double-digit touchdowns in Year 3, or Chris Godwin, who notched 1,300 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Reed is attacking this offseason like he’s already the Packers’ WR1—because he might need to be. While he’s putting in superstar work, Green Bay’s top receiver remains stuck on the rehab treadmill, with no fast-forward button in sight.

Note for Jayden Reed: Christian Watson may not return until October

The Packers’ worst-case scenario materialized in Week 18. It was when Christian Watson, their most dangerous deep threat, tore his ACL against the Bears. While Coach LaFleur maintains Watson is “ahead of schedule” in rehab, the medical reality is sobering. That 8-12 month recovery window likely pushes his return to October at the earliest. Watson’s been putting in the work, showing up to every OTA and staying engaged with the team. “Being around the guys gives me life,” he says, but everyone knows the real test comes when he tries to regain that explosive first step that made him special.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watson’s 2024 season was a rollercoaster. His 21.4 yards per reception ranked second in the NFL, showing how he stretched defenses. However, just 2 touchdowns and inconsistent production revealed his struggles to stay healthy. Now, entering a contract year, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

via Imago Syndication: Journal Sentinel Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson 9 is shown during organized team activities Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis. , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMARKxHOFFMAN/MILWAUKEExJOURNALxSENTINELx 0257644654st

As Packers Wire notes, any extension talks will hinge entirely on how he bounces back. Without him, the offense loses one of its best field-stretchers. The same guy who turned a simple go route into a breathtaking 60-yard bomb from Love against Chicago, leaving Bears defenders grasping at air. Rookies Golden and Williams can’t replace that yet. And that explains why Green Bay might want Jayden Reed to step up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Packers face a tricky balance. They need Christian Watson at full strength for their playoff push and his long-term future with the team. However, they can’t afford to rush him. October may seem distant, but in the NFL, patience is often the smartest play. For Watson and the Packers, the waiting game has just begun—and the payoff needs to be worth it.

The stage is set for Jayden Reed’s defining season. With elite offseason preparation and Watson’s timeline uncertain, Green Bay’s offense may soon run through the third-year receiver. If those Florida training sessions with NFL stars translate to Sundays, Reed won’t just be filling in at WR1. Indeed, he’ll be proving he was built for the role. For the Packers’ sake, they better hope those JUGS machine reps paid off.