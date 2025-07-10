Packers News: Matt LaFleur Eyes Bold Move For Cowboys Veteran to Finally Replace Jaire Alexander

What would you give up for greatness? That’s the question now circling the Packers’ front office, as Green Bay reaches a defining point for its next decade. The roster is loaded at wide receiver. Quarterback play under Jordan Love is steady. But the one piece is still missing? A lockdown presence on the outside. The kind that separates playoff hopefuls from legitimate contenders. With reported interest in a Cowboys veteran heating up, Matt LaFleur may finally be ready to make that leap.

After Green Bay added rookies Matthew Golden (No. 23) and Savion Williams (No. 87), alongside Christian Watson and tight end Tucker Kraft, the offensive room looks overcrowded, and that opens the door for something bigger. Romeo Doubs, who missed time in 2024 and hasn’t shown signs of getting extended, might be the most expendable piece. That surplus lined up with a major subtraction: Jaire Alexander.

After previously restructuring his $84 million deal, tensions never fully cooled. The Packers ultimately opted for a clean cap cut, freeing up $17 million in space and officially ending the injury-riddled tenure of one of the most talented corners the franchise has seen. Alexander, who recorded 12 interceptions and 70 pass breakups across five seasons in Green Bay, was a tone-setter on defense. His absence left a void that now sets the stage for a potential blockbuster addition.

A tweet on X by Packers beat writer Wendell Ferreira lit up discussions: “Somehow I got you guys Trevon Diggs. Check this one out.” He was referencing a proposed seven-team mega-deal by NFL analyst Mike Payton, involving the Cowboys and Packers. At its core? Green Bay lands Trevon Diggs from Dallas in exchange for Romeo Doubs. A high-stakes play. In this scenario, the Packers would acquire Diggs while assuming his veteran contract: $10M in 2025, $15.5M in 2026, $20.5M in 2027, and $21M in 2028. As per this “hypothetical” trade proposal, Dallas would reportedly cover part of his $21.25M signing bonus to ease the cap burden. With Jaire Alexander gone and a glaring need at cornerback, Diggs becomes a logical fit. Not just financially, but schematically.

The 26-year-old, now two years removed from ACL surgery, posted 42 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 11 pass breakups in 11 games during the 2024 season. In Week 1 alone, he looked back to form with an interception and a PFF coverage grade over 80. Those are metrics that align well with new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s press-heavy scheme. What makes this deal even more compelling is how the Packers could turn Romeo Doubs. A solid contributor on an expiring rookie deal into a cornerstone piece at a position of need. As Ferreira notes, “a deal like this is hard to pass up.” And it’s not just about the numbers. It’s about restoring defensive identity.

To understand the urgency, look at what happened after Alexander left: he signed a one-year, $4M deal with the Baltimore Ravens, with incentives pushing it to $6M. Baltimore instantly plugged him into a rotation that includes Kyle Hamilton and rookie Malaki Starks, especially with Ar’Darius Washington out and Marcus Williams nursing a hamstring. It underscores just how valuable top-tier cornerbacks still are. And it throws even more light on Green Bay’s need to act now, not later, before the hole Alexander left starts costing them games.

Ravens reload, Packers regret: Jaire’s switch fuels defensive power shift

Ravens reload. Packers regret. That’s the narrative forming in real time. Jaire Alexander’s switch didn’t just make headlines. It flipped momentum. Defensive coordinator Zach Orr didn’t even try to hide his excitement. And why would he? The Ravens just added a proven corner at a bargain price, while Green Bay is still trying to duct-tape the secondary together. With Alexander, Baltimore is doubling down on defense. Their unit logged 50 sacks in 2024 and now adds elite coverage and leadership on the back end.

Meanwhile, Matt LaFleur’s war room isn’t exactly buzzing. There’s no extension. No top-tier corner. And no clear defensive identity. The message from the front office is crystal clear: Win or walk. Alexander’s departure, quiet as it was, hit like a cannonball. He wasn’t just a shutdown corner. He was a tone-setter, the one offensive coordinators schemed away from. Now, that assignment falls to a patchwork unit: Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, and Nate Hobbs. LaFleur has built success out of messes before. Remember the 13-3 turnaround in Year 1? But this time, the stakes are higher. It’s no longer just about wins. It’s about growth, chemistry, and whether this defense can survive without its alpha.

Yes, LaFleur still holds a .670 win percentage and five playoff appearances, but resumes don’t buy time when the scoreboard starts bleeding. In a year where the NFC North is only getting sharper, Green Bay’s margin for error is officially gone. Unless someone steps into Alexander’s role or a move like Trevon Diggs materializes, the biggest fallout from the Ravens’ gain won’t be felt by AFC quarterbacks. It’ll hit Green Bay’s sideline, its locker room, and maybe even LaFleur himself if the front office re-evaluates everything come winter.