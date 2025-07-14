Packers News: Pressure Mounts on Matt LaFleur as Team’s Fate Is Tied to Jordan Love’s Make-or-Break Season

Jordan Love passed for 3,389 yards last season, completed 63.1% of his throws, and tallied 25 touchdowns—all while navigating a string of injuries and inconsistent receiver play. It was a performance that gave Green Bay hope. And yet, for all the promise he’s shown since taking over under center, Love enters Year 3 with the Packers standing on a knife’s edge.

The Aaron Rodgers chapter may be closed, but the pressure hasn’t eased. With Mark Murphy retiring soon and the front office shifting, the Packers are heading into a defining season. And it’s not just Love’s future on the line—it’s head coach Matt LaFleur’s too. Love’s trajectory so far has been a blend of grit and growth. Even through injuries—including a knee issue early in the 2023–24 season and later groin and elbow problems—he powered the team to playoff berths in each of the past two years. Still, the exits have been early, and expectations are now heavier than ever.

“I think, you look at this year, me, battling through injury. So, having that adversity that I’m trying to fight through. Several injuries. So it was a lot of that. A lot of fighting through, trying to get my mind right for the game, and trying to fight through some pain, things like that. It was an inconsistent year,” Love told Kay Adams on the Up and Adams Show.

Those inconsistencies are why LaFleur has retooled the offense this offseason—aiming to give Love a clearer platform to thrive. But the stakes couldn’t be higher. If Love falters, so might the team’s entire foundation. “I don’t think it would be crazy to see the Packers last in this division this year,” one Woodward Sports host predicted. “If Jordan Love struggles, they’re dead.”

The Packers’ head coach, who is already under much pressure to elevate the team, now has another issue dangling over his head.

A new era in the front office raises the stakes for Matt LaFleur

Complicating matters is a leadership handoff. With longtime president Mark Murphy set to retire upon turning the NFL’s mandatory age of 70, Ed Policy will officially step into the role of president and CEO on July 15. That shift means fresh eyes evaluating the organization from top to bottom—including the coaching staff and front office.

Matt LaFleur has led the Packers to the postseason in five of his six years, including back-to-back NFC Championship Game appearances in his first two seasons. But that early momentum has cooled. While Love has provided a post-Rodgers reset, the team has yet to reach the Super Bowl during LaFleur’s tenure.

And now, Policy isn’t offering guarantees. “I’m generally opposed — I’d never say never — [but] I’m generally opposed to a coach or GM going into the last year of their contract. That creates a lot of issues,” Policy told ESPN. “I think normally you have a pretty good idea of where that relationship is going when you have two years left — not always, but normally. So I think generally speaking I would avoid lame-duck status. It’s oftentimes difficult on everybody involved. But there are certain situations that probably call for it, so I would not say never.”

Both LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst have two years remaining on their current deals. Policy’s comments suggest that if the Packers fall short this season, changes in leadership are firmly on the table. For LaFleur, the math is simple: Jordan Love needs to take the leap.

Because in Green Bay, the honeymoon is over. Every throw, every drive, and every game could shape not only the Packers’ playoff fate—but also determine who’s still calling the shots in 2026.