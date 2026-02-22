Packers Predicted to Make Cut Decision on Jordan Love’s Offense Amid Rumored $70M Move

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Jordan Love 10 of the Green Bay Packers during the first half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Chicago Bears on January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260110100

The Green Bay Packers roster in 2026 will not look the same as it did in 2025. Because of a tight cap sheet, tough calls are coming for long-time pieces. As a result, one major move could hit the heart of Jordan Love’s offense. Multiple projections now point to a cut decision at the center.

NFL.com released a list of notable potential cap casualties, where reporter Matt Okada named Elgton Jenkins as a prime candidate.

Jenkins is now 30, and he is coming off a season-ending injury. He did not perform near the All-Pro level that many expected. For that reason, league observers believe Green Bay could move on before the new league year begins.

Jenkins carries a $24.3 million cap hit in the final season of his $68 million contract. Pro Football Focus ranked him 25th out of 40 qualifying centers last season. He is also due $20 million in cash, including an $18.5 million base salary, $1.0 million in per-game roster bonuses, and a $500,000 roster bonus.

Simply put, that is a massive figure for a player coming off injury and average production. And Okada explained that.

“Those numbers are extremely high for a guard, the fourth-highest cap hit on the team, in fact, and unheard of for a center,” Okada wrote. “Realistically, it would be shocking if Green Bay, which is slightly over the cap currently, kept Jenkins on the payroll, at least without some sort of significant restructuring.”

For context, the Kansas City Chiefs have Creed Humphrey at $18.1 million, which already feels steep. After him, the New Orleans Saints pay Erik McCoy $17.68 million, and the Chicago Bears sit at $14.0 million with Drew Dalman.

In cash terms, Humphrey leads at $14.5 million, while the Philadelphia Eagles owe Cam Jurgens $13.25 million. Compared to those deals, Jenkins’ figure stands out even more.

Therefore, if the Packers cut Jenkins, they would clear more than $19.5 million. However, it would also leave Jordan Love without a key protector. But as per reports, the Packers might already have a replacement.

Jordan Love’s Packers might make $70M move to replace Jenkins

Reporter Sayre Bedinger recently revealed that Tyler Linderbaum could solve Jordan Love’s biggest offseason issue. Spotrac projects the former Baltimore Ravens first-round pick to command roughly $70.8 million over four years, which comes out to about $17.72 million per season.

So, if the Packers move on from Elgton Jenkins, this is the kind of price tag they would have to meet.

For the Packers, that type of move would feel bold but logical. After all, if they lose a player of Jenkins’ caliber, they cannot afford to take a step back in the middle of the line.

Moreover, the Packers fans have already seen this front office turn aggressive, first by landing Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney in 2024, and then by swinging a blockbuster trade for Micah Parsons in 2025.

Because of that shift, a $70M investment would not shock many in Titletown. And Linderbaum also fits the profile Green Bay has targeted lately. He is only 25 and will not turn 26 until April, which means his best years are still ahead.

In addition, he brings a first-round resume and three Pro Bowl nods, and he likely has at least two major contracts left in his career. The Packers have already committed heavily to Jordan Love, so protecting him must stay a top priority.

So, let’s see how the Packers’ front office tackles the cap situation with a lot of contracts left to sort out.