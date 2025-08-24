Packers Roster Cut Candidate Makes Final Attempt to Change Matt LaFleur’s Decision Before Tuesday

The NFL’s annual roster trim is set till 4 PM ET on August 26, with all 32 teams required to slash their rosters from 90 players down to 53. The Green Bay Packers still have several position battles that went down to the wire during their 20-7 preseason finale victory over the Seattle Seahawks. With multiple players making last-ditch efforts to secure their spots, the final cuts promise to be particularly challenging for head coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst.

But the real drama was at the third quarterback spot on Saturday, August 23. Mike Spofford via Packers.com noted, “After Willis left the game, QBs Sean Clifford and Taylor Elgersma traded series the rest of the way as the competition for the third quarterback spot played out.” So, after Malik Willis left the game, both Sean Clifford and Taylor Elgersma went series by series as the QB3 competition played out in real time.

Elgersma, the undrafted rookie, made the most of his opportunity by throwing his first NFL touchdown pass with a 3-yard pass to fellow rookie Will Sheppard in the second quarter. The touchdown came on a signature Packers red zone play featuring crossing routes that created coverage conflicts, leaving Sheppard wide open for the score.

Now, according to Spofford, “It isn’t clear whether the Packers will keep a third QB on the active roster or practice squad, but it’s not likely there’s room for four at the position.” The reality is the Packers won’t carry three quarterbacks on their active roster. Thus, either Clifford or Elgersma will have to clear waivers to get to the practice squad. Most projections have the Packers keeping only Jordan Love and Malik Willis on the 53-man roster, with the third quarterback on the practice squad.

So Elgersma’s touchdown pass was his last chance to make an impression on Matt LaFleur before the roster deadline. The competition between Elgersma and third-year veteran Sean Clifford has been fun to watch all preseason. Clifford, a 2023 fifth-round pick from Penn State, completed six of nine passes for 19 yards on Saturday (August 23) but didn’t score a touchdown.

Clifford has more experience in Matt LaFleur’s system and showed leadership by directing the game-winning drive against Indianapolis last week. But Elgersma’s arm talent and upside have made this a real competition. Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said, “The thing with both those guys (Clifford and Elgersma) is they went out there and competed. They both had touchdown drives. It’s going to be interesting.” Now we need to understand how the Packers are going to set their roster, especially with the Romeo Doubs rumors.

Matt LaFleur’s decision on Romeo Doubs

Romeo Doubs is solidly in the Packers’ plans, even with rumors of a trade. Matt LaFleur firmly shut down the idea of the receiver being traded, saying, “I’d be very surprised if he was ever gone. No, that won’t happen.” The coach valued Doubs’ dependability, observing that he has done “everything that we need to see from him.”

Doubs heads into his contract year with solid statistics. He’s averaged 5.6 targets per game since Jordan Love took over as the starter in 2023. In their last 31 games together, Doubs has caught 112 passes for 1,273 yards and 12 touchdowns on Love. Doubs closed out 2024 with 46 catches for 601 yards and four touchdowns despite missing four contests with concussions.

ESPN’s 53-man roster prediction includes Romeo Doubs as one of six receivers. The Packers intend to retain him, along with Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, Dontayvion Wicks, Savion Williams, and Malik Heath. Since Christian Watson will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list for recovery from ACL, Doubs’ position is safe whether Green Bay keeps six or seven receivers.

The ESPN analysis also says if the Packers decide to keep seven wide receivers instead of six, veteran Mecole Hardman would be the most likely addition, and it would be a choice between “Hardman or Heath” for the final spot. But Doubs is safe regardless of whether the Packers keep six or seven receivers on the final roster.

As the roster deadline approaches, Elgersma’s touchdown pass is a microcosm of the roster battles happening all around the NFL. Saturday’s preseason finale on August 23 was the last chance for players to make their case. This is to extend one’s NFL career in the eyes of Matt LaFleur. For Elgersma, the quarterback who’s already beaten the odds by making it this far, his 3-yard touchdown pass to Sheppard may have been the difference maker in his battle with Clifford. It can be his way to make a place in the practice squad spot and a chance to continue to develop in the NFL.