Packers Rumors: Matt LaFluer to Change QB1 With Jordan Love on Hot Seat

They say quarterbacks make or break franchises. And for a while, it looked like Jordan Love was doing the former. After a rocky start to his debut season as Green Bay’s full-time QB, Love caught fire down the stretch, flashing elite arm talent and poise that had analysts penciling him in as the next big thing. But hype doesn’t last forever. In 2024, the production cooled. Yes, he still led the Packers to the playoffs, but the advanced numbers told a different story. His big-time throw rate dropped from 5.6% to 3.5%, and his interception rate rose from 1.9% to 2.6%. For a team chasing titles, that’s not good enough. Now, 2025 feels like a make-or-break year—not just for Love, but for the entire offensive blueprint under Matt LaFleur.

Whispers around Green Bay suggest the head coach is at least exploring contingencies, including a potential QB1 shake-up. LaFleur remains one of the league’s most inventive minds, and with Love struggling to string together elite performances, it’s no surprise he’s intrigued by the idea of injecting versatility under center.

The Packers didn’t plan for chaos last September, but it found them anyway. On August 26, 2024, they took a flyer on Malik Willis, sending a seventh-round pick to the Titans. Twenty days later, he was under center. Matt LaFleur had no choice but to shift gears fast, dialing up a run-first scheme against the Colts that leaned hard on motion, misdirection, and personnel flexibility. “There were definitely some wrinkles added,” LaFleur admitted after that game. “You have to give credit to [offensive coordinator] Adam Stenavich and all our coaches… using our receivers in the running game, our tight ends blocking their butts off.” It wasn’t pretty, but it planted a seed. A week later against Tennessee, the offense opened up just a bit more, still limited but undeniably more dynamic.

And now? Things are different. Willis is no longer a stopgap. He’s got a full offseason, a full playbook, and full trust from a staff that saw what he could do with just a sliver of preparation. He’s not threatening to take Jordan Love’s job. Not yet! But his rushing ability adds a layer Love can’t replicate.

And that matters—especially considering Love completed just 57% of his passes on true dropbacks in 2024, with 15 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Among all starting quarterbacks, he ranked 26th in completion percentage, 27th in passer rating, and dead last in TD-to-INT ratio. The flashes of downfield aggression were still there, sure. But the decision-making and accuracy? Far too erratic to cement QB1 status without scrutiny.

LaFleur’s contract talks on hold, pressure dialed up

As Matt LaFleur enters the 2025 season, he does so with a multi-year contract still in place but no guarantee beyond that. While it’s not uncommon for teams to reward coaches with early extensions, new Packers president Ed Policy made it clear. That’s not happening right now.

“All three of them [are] under multi-year contracts,” Policy said of LaFleur, GM Brian Gutekunst, and football ops executive Russ Ball. “None of them are up at the end of this year. We won’t be doing anything going into this season.” Translation: job security isn’t the same as job safety. And while Policy praised LaFleur’s work ethic and developmental mindset, he didn’t sugarcoat the stakes either.

And that’s the problem. The Packers have gone 70-38 in the regular season since LaFleur took over in 2019, an objectively strong mark by any metric. But the postseason tells a different story. Green Bay has dropped five of their eight playoff games under LaFleur’s leadership, including two NFC Championship losses. Most recently, a regressing Jordan Love and a sputtering offense turned up the heat on a coach once seen as the next great offensive innovator.

The development pipeline stalled, the team’s identity wavered, and the 2024 season ended with more questions than answers. LaFleur’s ability to craft schemes has never been doubted. But now, it’s about results. The kind that shows up in January. Anything less, and that extension conversation may never even start.

The good news? Matt LaFleur is not short on weapons. The wide receiver core: Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks has shown real flashes. Whether it’s Jordan Love finally finding consistency or Malik Willis adding situational pop, the pieces are there. And that’s exactly why the expectations are higher than ever. Development is no longer just a bonus. It’s the metric. And LaFleur’s 2025 campaign could be the one that defines whether he’s still the guy to lead the next era or the bridge to whoever comes next.

