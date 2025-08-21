brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NFL

Packers Star Turns Into Travis Kelce at Training Camp After Matt LaFleur’s Tough Decision

BySulagno Karmakar

Aug 20, 2025 | 8:40 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Nine years ago, Travis Kelce lost his cool. The Chiefs were grinding out a 19-14 win over the Jaguars, but Kelce didn’t care about the scoreboard. He cared about a missed pass interference call. He thought Prince Amukamara grabbed him in the end zone. The officials kept their flags in their pockets. Kelce lost it, turned his towel into a penalty flag, and got himself ejected.

“I can’t throw my flag at the ref, but he can throw his all day long,” Kelce said after the game. Andy Reid’s reaction? The classic stoned face, followed by a locker-room reminder: You can’t do that stuff.

Fast-forward to Packers practice. Cornerback Keisean Nixon apparently took notes from Kelce’s greatest hits. On Day 17 of camp, kicker Brandon McManus, filling in as a ref, flagged Nixon for DPI during 7-on-7s. Nixon didn’t just disagree. He grabbed McManus’s flag and tossed it right back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

“Yeah, that’s why I grabbed his flag and did like the Travis Kelce,” Nixon said, via Packers on SI.He gets on my nerves. He threw like three flags on me today. Anytime he saw I was trash talking, he threw a flag. Bogus. So, bogus.”

Then Nixon dialed it up: “Yeah, I don’t care. I’m going to throw all his stuff in the cold tub and tell him to go get it. He’s an old man.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Fun at camp, sure. But the optics? Not great, especially with the season opener right around the corner.

Packer’s special treatment for Jordan, despite Matt LaFleur’s will

Matt LaFleur has never been a fan of 7-on-7 drills. He usually prefers individual work or full 11-on-11 sessions. But with Jordan Love working his way back from a thumb procedure, the Packers’ head coach made an exception during Tuesday’s practice.

Love injured a ligament in his left thumb during Saturday’s game against the Jets and underwent minor surgery early in the week. Rather than rush him, LaFleur adjusted the schedule to get his quarterback involved without exposing him to unnecessary risk.

What’s your perspective on:

Is Matt LaFleur's special treatment for Jordan Love a smart move or unnecessary coddling?

Have an interesting take?

“We kind of just went through everything,” LaFleur said. “We’re going to alter some things to allow him to get involved. Do my favorite seven-on-seven that I absolutely despise, but in some instances, it’s good. So I’d rather do that than just throw on air. So we’ll incorporate some seven-on-seven into practice.”

Top Stories

1

Ben Johnson Responds to Caleb Williams’ Tough Love Claim With a Strong Reality Check for Bears QB

2

Packers Make First Move for Micah Parsons After Critical Contract Update on Cowboys DE, Per Report

3

Michael Pittman Jr. Sends Public Message to Anthony Richardson as Colts Forced Into Tough QB Decision

4

Justin Fields Slowly Fades Away at Jets Practice After Aaron Glenn Confirmed QB Decision

5

Kevin Stefanski Made Dillon Gabriel Look Bad at Browns’ Training Camp After Announcing QB Depth Chart: Insider

article-image

via Imago

The goal was clear: keep Love engaged and keep his timing sharp with the receivers, particularly rookie first-rounder Matthew Golden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Love responded with an efficient day, going 14-of-17 overall. In the 7-on-7 period, he opened with eight straight completions, including several to Golden. He misfired once on a throw to Romeo Doubs, but later came back with a perfect deep strike to the third-year wideout. The practice wrapped with a 2-minute drill, where Love connected with Doubs for gains of 17 and 20 yards to move the offense quickly into scoring range, according to Packers on SI.

LaFleur isn’t taking chances with his quarterback, though. Malik Willis will handle Saturday’s preseason finale against the Seahawks, giving Love more time to rest. The Packers’ hope is that their starter will be ready to go when the season kicks off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Matt LaFleur's special treatment for Jordan Love a smart move or unnecessary coddling?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved