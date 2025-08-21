Packers Star Turns Into Travis Kelce at Training Camp After Matt LaFleur’s Tough Decision

Nine years ago, Travis Kelce lost his cool. The Chiefs were grinding out a 19-14 win over the Jaguars, but Kelce didn’t care about the scoreboard. He cared about a missed pass interference call. He thought Prince Amukamara grabbed him in the end zone. The officials kept their flags in their pockets. Kelce lost it, turned his towel into a penalty flag, and got himself ejected.

“I can’t throw my flag at the ref, but he can throw his all day long,” Kelce said after the game. Andy Reid’s reaction? The classic stoned face, followed by a locker-room reminder: You can’t do that stuff.

Fast-forward to Packers practice. Cornerback Keisean Nixon apparently took notes from Kelce’s greatest hits. On Day 17 of camp, kicker Brandon McManus, filling in as a ref, flagged Nixon for DPI during 7-on-7s. Nixon didn’t just disagree. He grabbed McManus’s flag and tossed it right back.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Yeah, that’s why I grabbed his flag and did like the Travis Kelce,” Nixon said, via Packers on SI. “He gets on my nerves. He threw like three flags on me today. Anytime he saw I was trash talking, he threw a flag. Bogus. So, bogus.”

Then Nixon dialed it up: “Yeah, I don’t care. I’m going to throw all his stuff in the cold tub and tell him to go get it. He’s an old man.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fun at camp, sure. But the optics? Not great, especially with the season opener right around the corner.

AD

Packer’s special treatment for Jordan, despite Matt LaFleur’s will

Matt LaFleur has never been a fan of 7-on-7 drills. He usually prefers individual work or full 11-on-11 sessions. But with Jordan Love working his way back from a thumb procedure, the Packers’ head coach made an exception during Tuesday’s practice.

Love injured a ligament in his left thumb during Saturday’s game against the Jets and underwent minor surgery early in the week. Rather than rush him, LaFleur adjusted the schedule to get his quarterback involved without exposing him to unnecessary risk.

“We kind of just went through everything,” LaFleur said. “We’re going to alter some things to allow him to get involved. Do my favorite seven-on-seven that I absolutely despise, but in some instances, it’s good. So I’d rather do that than just throw on air. So we’ll incorporate some seven-on-seven into practice.”

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers Nov 5, 2023 Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with quarterback Jordan Love 10 during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field. Green Bay Lambeau Field Wisconsin USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffxHanischx 20230511_jah_sh5_020

The goal was clear: keep Love engaged and keep his timing sharp with the receivers, particularly rookie first-rounder Matthew Golden.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Love responded with an efficient day, going 14-of-17 overall. In the 7-on-7 period, he opened with eight straight completions, including several to Golden. He misfired once on a throw to Romeo Doubs, but later came back with a perfect deep strike to the third-year wideout. The practice wrapped with a 2-minute drill, where Love connected with Doubs for gains of 17 and 20 yards to move the offense quickly into scoring range, according to Packers on SI.

LaFleur isn’t taking chances with his quarterback, though. Malik Willis will handle Saturday’s preseason finale against the Seahawks, giving Love more time to rest. The Packers’ hope is that their starter will be ready to go when the season kicks off.