Packers Star Reveals Micah Parsons’ Injury Timeline Amid LB’s Doubtful Gameday Status

Sometimes the hype sets the bar so high that reality can’t keep up, and that’s how Micah Parsons’ Green Bay debut is shaping up. A four-year, $188 million deal with roughly $120M guaranteed, came with every hope of him starring in the season opener. But now, there is a real possibility he won’t suit up at all due to a facet joint sprain. Still, teammate Rasheed Walker chimed in with an update that might induce a little positivity.

It sounded concerning when the reports first came out about the sprain. Many believed Parsons would miss the season opener against the Lions. The back cannot be risked, after all. But Walker’s recent training update suggests the 26-year-old could be ready to play. Parsons “would be more full go on Wednesday and Thursday,” he said.

To set the scene, Micah Parsons took part in his first practice as a Packer on Monday, though only in a light role. Early signs suggested he’d stay limited throughout the week. So hearing he might be cleared for full participation already? That is a reassuring shift.

via Imago

And that practice on Wednesday might be the key factor in deciding just how much (or if) Micah would contribute in the opener. Why? Because the Packers won’t release their official injury report for Sunday’s game until Wednesday. But it’s looking pretty good so far. Walker claimed that Micah already took a couple of 11-on-11 reps.

If Parsons does suit up, what can we realistically expect? Don’t expect the Packers to throw Parsons out there for a full workload right away. Think superstar treatment: limited snaps, key pass-rush downs, and some designed stunts. Green Bay’s more likely to ease him in on obvious passing downs and big third-down spots while the rest of the front seven soaks up the bulk of the snaps.

As positive as this update is, you can’t help but fear that the Packers would be rushing things. Because back sprains can turn into a lot more if not dealt with patience. Some reports say Parsons has a serious back injury, and recovering this quickly isn’t very common.

A deep dive into Parsons’ injury

Initial reports described it as a sprain, though The Athletic’s Dianna Russini’s source later referred to it as a ‘legitimate back injury,’ suggesting it may be more serious than first believed. He’s dealing with an L4/L5 facet-joint sprain that makes going full throttle as a pass-rusher pretty risky. That’s why he’s working in a limited capacity for now.

And this is the typical brief-sprain situation you’re thinking of. Before trading him to Green Bay last Thursday, the Cowboys reportedly had Parsons on a five-day corticosteroid plan to calm down the back tightness, and paired it with a PT program to keep him moving.

Adam Schefter also reported that if he does play, he may require an epidural injection to manage the pain before Sunday’s game. “Packers LB Micah Parsons has been dealing with an L4/L5 facet joint sprain in his back, and he may take an epidural injection prior to Sunday’s game vs. the Lions if needed to help him play,” he said.

So, yes. Being cautious is key. By the end of 2024, Parsons had piled up 52.5 sacks in just 63 career games, including 12 last season, which tied him for 5th in the entire NFL. You need to take every possible step to protect the best pass-rusher in the league. Even if that means keeping him sidelined for a while.