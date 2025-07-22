Packers to Cut Ties With 2 QBs as Jordan Love Loses Importance With Matt LaFleur on Hot Seat, Predicts ESPN

Packers HC Matt LaFleur was focused on revamping the coaching department early this year. With one assistant retiring and OC Adam Stenavich eyeing jobs elsewhere, LaFleur took the hint. Fresh ideas were overdue. He brought back Luke Getsy as senior assistant, promoted Sean Mannion to QB coach, and elevated Connor Lewis to pass game specialist. The goal? Sharpen the offense without losing control. LaFleur still calls the plays. But in year 7, he’s embracing evolution. With Jordan Love surging, Green Bay’s offense isn’t just staying afloat; it’s evolving into a faster, smarter, and more unpredictable force.

Now, as their training camp starts on July 23, the coach has one of the most important decisions to make. Who’s going to back up Love? The quarterback room is overcrowded. Four quarterbacks. Two spots. That’s how Rob Demovsky framed it in his 2025 Green Bay Packers Training Camp Preview. The writing’s on the whiteboard. The Packers, according to ESPN, are only keeping two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. Jordan Love is locked in. Everyone else is fighting for air.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Malik Willis, the former third-rounder left for dead in Tennessee, is suddenly the lead name in that QB2 battle. His 2024 bounce-back campaign included 550 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, and 138 rushing yards over seven games. His 6.9 yards per carry? Deadly. Rob Demovsky mentioned it. Willis is surging. He’s cleaner, quicker, and more confident than he ever was in Nashville. Matt LaFleur sees it too.

AD

That means the end of the road for Taylor Elgersma and Sean Clifford. Clifford was QB2 in name only last year, saw one pass all season, a 37-yard dart that doubled as his entire resume. He hasn’t thrown a regular-season touchdown.

Elgersma is a name you want to root for. The Canadian star dominated U Sports last year, 2,643 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, and a 74.5% completion rate in just 8 games. He became the first Western QB invited to the Senior Bowl, and he didn’t flinch on a bigger stage. However, raw talent doesn’t guarantee a roster spot. Green Bay sees potential, but potential without polish often results in a spot on the practice squad.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFC Wild Card Round-Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles Jan 12, 2025 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love 10 on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxHartlinex 20250112_eh_se7_01507

Demovsky put it bluntly: The Packers will only keep two. Love’s name is inked. That leaves Clifford, Willis, and Elgersma auditioning for one role. Malik Willis isn’t perfect, but he makes things happen. This isn’t just a QB competition. It’s a countdown.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Matt LaFleur on hot seat while defense gears up

This wasn’t how it was supposed to go. Jordan Love was meant to own this era. To step into Aaron Rodgers’ shadow and erase it. But just two years in, the shift is already happening, and it’s coming from inside the house. ESPN’s latest breakdown of the Packers didn’t name Love as the team’s greatest strength. Not even close. Mike Clay gave that crown to the safety room. And if you’re reading between the lines, the message is clear: the heart of this team isn’t No. 10. It’s the defense.

Xavier McKinney has become the tone-setter. The ex-Giant showed up last year and completely took over, eight interceptions, second-most in the NFL, plus the sixth-highest PFF grade among safeties. He didn’t just play well; he altered games. And now, with Javon Bullard and Evan Williams entering Year 2, Green Bay has built a secondary that’s faster, nastier, and more dynamic than its offense. ESPN says it straight. Biggest strength? Safety. Not quarterback. That’s not just a note. That’s a shift in power.

And you better believe Matt LaFleur feels it. ESPN openly floated the hot seat narrative, and for good reason. He’s entering Year 7. No NFC titles. A couple of late-season stumbles. And now his offense, the one he was hired to mastermind, isn’t even carrying the team. The Packers were supposed to take flight under LaFleur 2.0, powered by Jordan Love’s rise. Instead? It’s the defense keeping them relevant.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, let’s not bury Love. He wasn’t bad last year. Far from it. He threw for 3,389 yards, 25 touchdowns, 11 picks, and posted a 96.7 rating. Those are solid numbers. But did he tilt the field? Did he close games with ice in his veins? Did he own the moment? Not often enough. He’s stable, promising, but replaceable in the national conversation. And in a league where second contracts define your franchise, Love hasn’t grabbed that certainty yet. McKinney? He has. The safety room? It’s becoming the identity. That stings.

So the Packers might be evolving into something they didn’t plan to be. And unless Love delivers something spectacular this fall, he might not be the main character anymore.