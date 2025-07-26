Packers to Cut Ties With WR After Failing to Win Over Jordan Love & Matt LaFleur – Report

Just weeks ago, Bo Melton was trending upward—an intriguing former seventh-rounder who carved out real momentum late last season. After a breakout 105-yard performance against Minnesota in Week 17, he seemed poised to push for a deeper role in the Packers’ receiver rotation. But fast-forward to training camp, and something unexpected is unfolding in Green Bay. Melton isn’t just wearing a new jersey number. He’s switching sides of the ball entirely. The 26-year-old is now logging snaps as a cornerback.

On the surface, it might look like a creative experiment. But inside the Packers facility, it feels more like a calculated pivot—a quiet acknowledgment that Melton may be fighting for his football life. He hasn’t played corner since high school, and the idea was never seriously revisited at Rutgers or in his first two pro seasons. That is, until now. Head coach Matt LaFleur called it “an opportunity,” but opportunities like these often come with strings attached. For Melton, this isn’t about upside. It’s about survival.

Only a year ago, the Packers attempted that same WR-to-CB transition with Rico Gafford, and he didn’t last 12 months. And around the league, these types of examples, such as the former Bear WR Devin Smith’s unsuccessful conversion, have seldom turned out to be long-term successes. The cold truth? There’s probably not a lot of hidden potential that would be unlocked by Melton’s switch. It’s about survival. In an article for Zone Coverage, Mitch Widmeier put it bluntly: “Switching Bo Melton to corner is an indication that he probably won’t make the roster.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Asked about the ex-WR’s camp progression, Matt LaFleur was blunt: “We’re asking a lot of him right now. We’re trying to figure out the best spot for him,” via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. That’s coach-speak for he’s not getting it at WR. And elsewhere, the Packers Camp Preview via ESPN made it known that the wide receiver depth is not a joke this year. “Jayden Reed and Christian Watson are expected to lead the offense,” and breakout hopefuls like Dontayvion Wicks have also come up. Oh, and then, who can forget the Matthew Golden ticket they now have?

AD

via Imago Credits: X.com/@AroundTheNFL

Let’s talk numbers. Bo Melton’s NFL career so far? Just 16 receptions for 218 yards, according to Pro Football Reference. And while he had one year of cornerback experience at Rutgers, that was back in 2018, and in college, not against NFL-level talent. The Journal Sentinel noted that he embraced the move, saying: “Anything that helps the team, I’ll do it.” Admirable, sure.

But willingness doesn’t always translate to production. So where does that leave Bo? On very thin ice. The WR room boasts talent, the CB room offers depth, and his stat sheet hasn’t earned him much grace. Rico Gafford’s switch followed the same pattern, where he made the change, got a few preseason reps, then hit waivers. The writing’s on the wall. However, there’s still one route left: special teams. That’s often the lifeline for players in Melton’s spot. Can he grab it? Can he make Matt LaFleur understand his worth?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bo Melton now needs to prove to stay on the roster

Here’s where things could shift. While his odds are long, Melton isn’t out of options. Heavy.com reported that coaches were intrigued by his quick feet, versatility, and football IQ, calling him “a player who might surprise if given the right lane to succeed.” But being “interesting” won’t be enough since he needs impact. And quickly. To survive cutdowns, he would likely need to stand out on special teams. And impress Matt LaFleur, too. That’s where hustle, agility, and raw effort matter just as much as polish.

Bo Melton’s shift from wide receiver to cornerback is about survival. The Packers, already deep at the position with Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, and Nate Hobbs, didn’t make the move to be creative. They made it because this might be Melton’s only shot. General Manager Brian Gutekunst didn’t sugarcoat it: “We’re excited to see what he might be able to do at corner on defense.” Then came the real signal. They replaced the #80 with #16. “That looks a little bit better than the 80 he was running out there at camp,” Gutekunst said. The message was clear: if Melton wants a roster spot, it’s going to be on the other side of the ball.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s not a completely foreign idea in Green Bay. The Packers have tested this before—sometimes out of desperation, sometimes as a genuine last-chance evaluation. But the success stories are rare. Jonathan Garvin moved to defensive tackle in 2023 and was released shortly after. Alex McGough tried converting from quarterback to wideout. That didn’t stick either. And James Looney’s 2020 switch from defensive line to tight end? Same result…cut. Melton’s move fits this pattern: a talented athlete out of position, hoping to make enough noise before the final 53 gets locked in.

Still, there’s one path that could keep Melton in the picture—special teams. “We’re looking for guys who love to run and hit — not just catch and juke,” Rich Bisaccia said. That’s the profile Melton has to embrace now. Gutekunst echoed that as well, noting, “He’ll spend most of his time, especially these first three or four weeks, at corner.” If Melton can blow up a returner, break up a pass, or even just show the kind of energy that makes coaches think twice, he might break the trend. But time is tight, not many reps to prove, and the margin for error is razor thin.