Packers vs. Lions Injury Report: Jordan Love Loses WR as Dan Campbell Misses 5 Lions Players

Essentials Inside The Story Packers Without WR1 again for Thanksgiving matchup

Jordan Love plays through minor injury

Lions hit harder with multiple starters ruled out

The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions are set to square off in the Thanksgiving opener at Ford Field. With the NFC North becoming a 3-horse race, the Packers need all their best offensive weapons against the Lions’ impressive defense. However, Green Bay just got an unwanted injury update that could shake things up.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Once again, QB Jordan Love and the Packers will be without one of their best wide receivers, Jayden Reed. The WR is ruled out as he continues to deal with his foot and shoulder injury. He sustained the fractured collarbone during Green Bay’s game against the Washington Commanders in Week 2.

Since the injury, he hasn’t been able to return.

ADVERTISEMENT

After his surgery for the injury, Reed’s limited participation this week gave hope that the player could show up for the game against the Lions. But it seems the team might have decided to rest him.

Earlier, Packers coach Matt LaFleur didn’t confirm Reed’s status. Even the Lions’ head coach, Dan Campbell, predicted that the Packers would keep their best WRs on the field, and he might have to plan accordingly. But with Reed officially unavailable in Week 13, the Packers will hope to have their receiver back in Week 14.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFC Wild Card Round-Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles Jan 12, 2025 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love 10 on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxHartlinex 20250112_eh_se7_01507

Apart from Reed, defensive linemen Karl Brooks (ankle), Lukas Van Ness (foot), and wide receiver Savion Williams (foot) are the other three players ruled out from the game. The Packers also listed Love in the injury report this week for his left shoulder injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fortunately, this isn’t his throwing arm, so he wants to play the game. Even so, he admitted it’s still an injury, and he’ll need to take precautions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I couldn’t imagine dealing with something on the throwing arm, trying to deal, especially the thumb or the shoulder. So definitely thankful for that,” Love said.

Love has been a full participant in practice this week and has no game designation. Things are far worse on the other side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five Lions players are ruled out for the game against the Packers

Head coach Dan Campbell is already struggling to fix things on offense, and now the Lions are dealing with a wave of injuries. Center Graham Glasgow was listed as DNP this week due to a knee issue and has been ruled out of the game against the Packers. With Glasgow missing his first game of the season, Trystan Colon may have to step in at center.

Safety Kerby Joseph, who is still nursing a knee injury, is set to miss his sixth game of the season. He suffered the injury during the Lions’ Week 6 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Meanwhile, defensive end Joshua Paschal also remains sidelined. He has been dealing with a back injury that kept him out all season. Paschal has yet to be activated from the non-football injury list and is ruled out for Week 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond (ankle) is also out, and tight end Brock Wright, who missed all three walkthroughs this week, has been ruled out as well. As if that’s not enough, two explosive players, Sione Vaki and Penei Sewell, are listed as questionable.

Against the Packers, the Lions will need sharp play-calling and their most explosive playmakers healthy and available.