Packers WRs to Fight Till Finish for Final Roster Spot After Matt LaFleur’s Controversial Preseason Decision

The Packers are walking into 2025 with a different kind of energy under Matt LaFleur. One that feels like it could finally break through to another Lombardi run. And it all starts with the one guy under center. “It’s Jordan Love time. Only one offensive player on the roster (two-time Pro Bowl guard Elgton Jenkins), and three players in total, predate the quarterback’s time with the team,” SI’s Albert Breer wrote. This is Jordan Love’s locker room now, and the mission is to win it all.

Even rookie wideout Matthew Golden isn’t hiding his intentions either, telling KPRC’s Aaron Wilson, “Definitely want to go get that [Lombardi] trophy, man.” And with USA Today already picking Green Bay to win the NFC North, every snap this summer suddenly feels bigger. Chemistry between Love and Golden could be the key to unlocking an offense that scares defenses every Sunday.

But before any of that can happen, the fight for roster spots, especially at wide receiver, will hit full gear when the Packers open preseason against the Jets on Saturday night. Matt LaFleur’s not just looking at highlight plays. He’s watching everything very rep in the training camp. “If you make a bad play, can you regroup and recover the next play?” he said this week. “Just how guys are competing, how they’re running to the football, just all the little things they’re doing away from the ball are equally as important”. Translation: the smallest detail could decide who stays and who’s packing their bags.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And nowhere is that realer than in the wide receiver room. The top five Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, rookie Matthew Golden, and third-round pick Savion Williams are locked in. But if the Packers only take six, the last chair becomes a straight-up duel: Mecole Hardman vs. Malik Heath. Hardman’s got the return game edge, which could keep Keisean Nixon and Reed fresh. Heath? He’s as good a receiver as Hardman and the better blocker. This might be exactly about who fits the full puzzle better.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers Nov 5, 2023 Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with quarterback Jordan Love 10 during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field. Green Bay Lambeau Field Wisconsin USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffxHanischx 20230511_jah_sh5_020

That’s why Saturday night’s preseason opener against the Jets isn’t just another August battle. For Hardman and Heath, every block and every snap on special teams could be the difference between making the 53 or watching from home. A sprint to the finish line, and only one’s getting there.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Matt LaFleur’s risky starter plan

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Matt LaFleur knows the math. And he’s already betting on it. The Packers head coach will roll out his starters in Saturday’s preseason opener, fully aware of the risk. His justification? NFL data that claims preseason reps can actually reduce early-season injuries. LaFleur said, “I think it’s good for all of our guys to kind of go knock the rust off a little bit, understanding there’s a little bit of a risk with that.”

LaFleur said, “According to my sources, there’s a lot of injury data that supports playing guys in the preseason in regards to reducing the injury risk early into the season.” He added, “it’s good for all of our guys to kind of go knock the rust off a little bit, understanding there’s a little bit of a risk with that.” And it’s hard to forget how the season has begun for Green Bay lately. Losing 38-3 to the Saints in 2021 and 23-7 to the Vikings in 2022. This decision is as much about rhythm as it is about analytics.

For LaFleur, there’s no substitute for live-game speed before Week 1. However, not everyone in the locker room is sold. With players like Xavier McKinney and Jayden Reed already banged up in camp, the roster’s wear and tear is impossible to ignore.

LaFleur admits the choice isn’t universally popular. “Sometimes, when your boss tells you you’re doing something wrong, you don’t love it, even though deep down it’s for your growth,” he said. It’s either risk a preseason injury now to avoid a flat start in September. Or, you know, play it safe and risk another early-season stumble.