Prayers Pour In From Cam Heyward & More as Packers Star Javon Hargrave Breaks Silence On Season-Ending Injury

The Green Bay Packers dominated their Week 5 game against the Chicago Bears, winning 31-7. But the win came at a steep cost for the Green Bay team. Fans were shocked when disaster struck the Packers’ defensive tackle Javon Hargrave late in the game, with the player suffering a season-ending leg injury. The veteran NFL star has now posted a collection of photos depicting notable moments in his league career, along with a heartfelt message on social media.

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On Tuesday, Hargrave posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram, some showing him entering the arena or standing next to his Packers teammates wearing his signature #98 jersey, while others depicted him mid-action, tackling Buccaneers, Falcons, and Bears players.

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“150 games later…. Who woulda thought? Forever grateful 🙏🏾,” Hargrave captioned the post.

Late in the fourth quarter of the Sunday game, with less than two minutes left on the clock, the Packers had already established a lead that was impossible for the Bears to catch up to anymore. But rather than letting the clock run out, the Packers continued to run pass plays during the Bears’ final drive.

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Later in the game, Hargrave suffered a non-contact injury while chasing down Bears quarterback Case Keenum, with cameras showing him dropping to the ground. The defensive tackle was immediately unable to put any pressure on his right leg and eventually had to be carted off the field to be evaluated by the medical team.

More extensive tests on Monday confirmed that Hargrave had sustained a torn Achilles tendon and would not be returning this season.

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“It was unfortunate. I know it took a lot of wind out of my sails last night after the game,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said October 12. “When you have a devastating injury like that to anybody, let alone a guy that’s come in here, and done things the right way, and been a real asset to our football team.”

The DT is the second Packers player in two weeks to suffer such an injury. Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper also sustained a torn Achilles tendon on October 4 during the matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

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Initially, many fans and analysts blamed Packers head coach Matt LaFleur for Hargrave’s injury. But the veteran DT, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, seems to be simply thankful to have played eleven seasons in the league.

Hargrave referenced the 150 games he played across his career, recording 438 combined tackles, including 235 solo tackles and 203 assists. Before the injury, Hargrave had missed one game this season due to a knee injury and concussion during the Green Bay Packers’ Week 2 game against the New York Jets. Across the four games he played this season, Hargrave recorded two solo tackles.

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Well wishes began pouring in for the injured player in the comments section of his Instagram post, not just from fans, but also from fellow players as well. Several of his Packers teammates, as well as former Steelers teammate Cam Heyward, wished Hargrave a speedy recovery and a great comeback ahead. Defensive players from around the league also posted their thoughts and encouraging messages for Hargrave.

“Much love unc always” Packers DE Barryn Sorrell commented.

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“Love brother 🙏” Packers OLB Dani Dennis-Sutton wrote in the comments section.

“My brother!!!🙏🙏🙏 heal up!!!” Steelers DT Cam Heyward wished Hargraven well.

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Brock Hoffman also added his prayers with a simple “🙏”.

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Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus also added words of encouragement, writing, “Stay up brudda”

“Love grave 💯 ” Washington Commanders defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw commented.

“🙏🙏🙏 keep going, God is big enough,” New York Jets defensive lineman Harrison Phillips wished the fellow defensive player.

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Hargrave will now have surgery and then begin his rehab process with an eye on a return to action in 2027.