Packers President Confirms Stance on Selling Lambeau Field Naming Rights

Lambeau Field has kept its name for over sixty years, and the Green Bay Packers have never linked it to a corporate sponsor. This traditional approach puts them in a unique position, with just one other NFL stadium also without a naming rights agreement. However, once the Chicago Bears figure out their new home, that number will probably go down even more.

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Naturally, that reality puts some financial pressure on the Packers as the rest of the league taps into that revenue stream. However, team president and CEO Ed Policy made it clear that Green Bay is not about to follow that path.

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“My goal is to make sure that we are never making football decisions based on economic concern,” Policy said on his latest episode of Packer Transplants Live. “And we don’t do that right now, and we never should do that… And to do that, again, we won’t sell the naming rights, but we’ll probably look to sell naming rights to some other portions of our campus, whether it’s in Titletown or over across the street at the training facility.”

Meanwhile, other teams in the league are making money. As mentioned earlier, the Bears are likely to find a business partner for their new stadium after they move from Soldier Field by Lake Michigan.

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Likewise, teams like the Rams and Vikings have already secured big contracts with SoFi Stadium and U.S. Bank Stadium. So, it’s no surprise that when the idea of selling naming rights for Lambeau Field came up this offseason, Packers fans reacted strongly against it.

Still, policy hasn’t completely overlooked the financial aspect. In a previous chat with Sports Business Journal, he acknowledged that the team has talked about the idea among themselves. After all, the Packers already make money from parts of the stadium, like entrances linked to local brands such as Associated Bank, Kwik Trip, and Miller Lite.

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Beyond that, the Johnsonville Tailgate Village has a sponsor, but there are still some important areas that don’t. For instance, the Don Hutson Center and both practice fields pay tribute to the team’s legends, preserving that special vibe for fans around Lambeau.

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At the end, keeping Lambeau Field as it is has its price, and finding ways to earn money in other areas will be crucial for keeping that name safe in the future.

The Packers need revenue to keep the Lambeau Field’s name

This is not the first time Ed Policy talked about keeping Lambeau Field’s naming rights. Earlier this month, during the NFL meetings in Arizona, he mentioned that the stadium, which opened in 1957 and was renamed for Curly Lambeau in 1965, won’t be getting a corporate name anytime soon.

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However, unlike a lot of teams in the league, the Packers don’t have a rich owner or easy money coming in.

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“We don’t have the deep-pocket owner,” Policy explained to reporters covering the meetings at the Arizona Biltmore resort. “We can’t sell minority stakes in our team for large sums of money, and we don’t have public investment in the stadium.”

So, to keep pace with teams like the Cowboys or others making big-money moves, Green Bay must find smarter ways to grow revenue.

“Without any of those revenue streams, we are going to have to be very smart and very methodical in our business model. [But] that does not mean selling the naming rights to Lambeau Field — certainly no time soon.”

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Meanwhile, the Packers are changing how they do things. They just raised the prices for season tickets again, which has been happening for a while now. However, the policy emphasized that their plans involve more than just raising ticket prices.

“But it does mean being very thoughtful in ticket pricing. It means being very thoughtful in maybe some other sponsorship inventory that we have—things like our practice facility and our training facility.”

Now, the Packers need to keep making money without upsetting their loyal fans, all while staying true to what Lambeau Field represents. This struggle will shape the future of Green Bay.