Packers President Is Already Playing Mind Games to Keep $5.6 Billion Team in Green Bay, Says Insider

When the Packers President and CEO, Ed Policy, declared that one of his top priorities was to “keep the Packers in Green Bay,” his choice of words and the phrasing raised eyebrows. His emphasis on something fans have long taken for granted—Green Bay as the team’s permanent home—sparked concern. Instead of reassurance, it led some fans and former players to question why that promise even needed to be said. Now, what felt like a certainty suddenly feels… negotiable.

What’s worse is that the Packers were already swallowing the first concern, and now, Policy has hit them with another. The first concern? When he raised the contract concerns of coach Matt LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst, and said, “All three of them [are] under multi-year contracts. None of them are up at the end of this year. We won’t be doing anything going into this season.”

As for the second concern, NFL insider Adam Schefter didn’t mince words. Speaking with ESPN Milwaukee’s Jen Lada, Gabe Neitzel, and Chewy, Schefty immediately tied the language to something bigger: stadium leverage. “That’s the first I’ve heard of it,” he said. “And my first reaction when I hear it is, is there some sort of stadium renovation that’s needed? Because I don’t think the New York Yankees are moving. I don’t think the Boston Celtics are moving, like the Green Bay Packers move.”

But to Schefter, the phrasing wasn’t random. It was strategic. Lambeau Field has already undergone extensive updates. But if Policy and Mark Murphy are angling for more public or private funding for future renovations, this could be the opening move. “There must be more work that they want to,” he added, suggesting it’s more about negotiation tactics. A typical owner’s play to gain public and political leverage.

Schefter expanded on that point further, calling it “a playbook as old as time.” He explained that while the Packers’ unique public ownership makes the situation rare, the same rules still apply. “As soon as an owner is not getting what he wants… they always have to say, ‘Well, we’re not considering moving, or we don’t want to move,’” he said. “But it’s out there as a little bit of a subtle backhanded threat.” In other words, the message may not be a warning. But it’s definitely a signal.

However, the uncertainty from the Packers’ board regarding the Green Bay City isn’t totally unnecessary. Just as Policy’s phrasing hinted at a broader strategic play, another ongoing dispute with the city could pose a huge problem. To make matters worse, this time the dispute is a legal battle.

Ed Policy starts his time at Green Bay with a legal dispute

In October 2024, the Packers took their fight with the City of Green Bay up a notch. They filed a lawsuit to block the relocation of the Heritage Trail Plaza. A celebrated downtown landmark honoring the team’s roots. The legal move wasn’t just about land. It reflected a deeper clash over symbolism, identity, and control.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Green Bay Press-Gazette’s Jeff Bollier gave details on the dispute, “The lawsuit follows months of informal negotiations between the city and Packers officials over alternative locations for the Heritage Trail Plaza, necessitated by Milwaukee-based New Land Enterprises’ plan to build an eight-story, 268-unit luxury high-rise on the city-owned surface parking lot. Discussions stalled in September as New Land continues to prepare to acquire the property from the city and start site work before the end of the year.”

The lawsuit may be settled, and the plaza carefully packed away. But the bigger questions linger. Lambeau’s future upgrades are still on the table, and the Heritage Trail Plaza sits in storage, its fate undecided. How far is the organization willing to go to assert its vision under Ed Policy’s leadership? These aren’t just logistical puzzles. They’re quiet battles playing out in boardrooms rather than box scores. For now, the chessboard remains set. The next move belongs to Green Bay.