Packers Prez Confirms Reason for Jaire Alexander’s Release Amid Commanders Rumors

Jaire Alexander used to make headlines with what many termed as fearless confidence, only for his snaps to disappear. What started as locker-room bravado, most notably in 2022, when Alexander called Justin Jefferson’s Week 1 explosion a “fluke” after blanketing him in their rematch, ultimately gave way to a prolonged absence. Since that iconic performance, Alexander has suited up for just 14 regular-season games across two years. And while the Packers once backed that confidence with a four-year, $84 million extension, they’ve now chosen certainty over potential.

The CB, who once showed promise, was suddenly overshadowed by a string of injuries. In his rather short term with the Packers, he had already racked up an impressive 287 tackles and 12 interceptions, as per CBS Sports. But flashy game stats recorded in the past are not enough in the league, bursting with talent from new legs.

On June 9, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Packers have decided to release the former Pro Bowler. The timing isn’t accidental. Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp opens Tuesday. With no trade partner found during the 2025 NFL Draft, the front office reportedly offered Alexander a restructured deal in recent weeks. He declined. Now, just a day before reporting would’ve become mandatory, the Packers made their move.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The update was later detailed in a viral X post by Around The NFL. The post quoted Packers president Mark Murphy, who said, “The reality is for the last four years for Jaire, it’s about half of the games that he’s been able to play. So, we kind of have been used to it.” The cornerback missed major time with issues in his groin, back, shoulder, and knee. In total, Alexander appeared in just 14 regular-season games across two years.

AD

“Well, first of all, he’s been a great player for us,” Murphy told Dave Schroeder of WBAY on Monday. “Obviously, elite talent and you know unfortunately just injured a lot. It’s kind of unfortunate that’s a big part of the game.”

He missed the final eight games of 2024, including the team’s playoff loss. The Packers’ patience wore thin as availability turned into a rare feature rather than a given. The release marks the end of months of speculation, trade rumors, and stalled negotiations.

Alexander still had two years left on a four-year, $84 million contract that once made him the league’s highest-paid corner. With this move, the Packers open up over $17 million in salary-cap room for the season. The timing was no coincidence. Alexander was expected to report for mandatory minicamp just one day later after skipping all previous offseason workouts.

Even though he has barely taken off his green uniform, the rumour mill has gotten back to work to churn out another speculation surrounding him. Instead of suiting up in Green Bay, his next snap may come in a different jersey.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Is an NFC East team the next destination for Jaire Alexander?

Reports are circulating that the Washington Commanders are interested in Jaire Alexander. After ranking last in pass defense in 2023, the team made a rapid turnaround. Under new head coach Dan Quinn, the Commanders jumped to third-best in pass coverage by 2024. The shift helped them post their first winning season since 2016 and reach their first NFC Championship Game since 1991. They notched key wins over the Cowboys and Falcons, finishing the regular season 12–5 before falling to the Eagles in the playoffs.

Now, Coach Quinn may be looking to add another piece to his defense. Rumors suggest Alexander is in the mix. While critics speculate that he may not start immediately, but rather serve as a backup on the team. At the same time, many still remember what the former first-round pick was at his peak. The Packers selected Alexander with the 18th overall pick in 2018. Since then, he’s spent his entire career in Green Bay. At 28, injuries have slowed him down, but his talent is not in question.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If Alexander joins Washington, he could be part of something rare for the franchise. The Commanders haven’t fielded two All-Pro-level corners in decades. He would line up alongside Marshon Lattimore. While Lattimore hasn’t lived up to full expectations yet, pairing him with Alexander could give the team a dangerous outside duo. This move could signal a major defensive upgrade heading into the next season.

Alexander last saw top form in 2022. That year, the Packers handed him a four-year, $84 million extension. The deal included a $30 million signing bonus. That season, he played 16 games and put up 56 tackles, 14 pass breakups, and five picks. He recorded a season-high nine tackles in an overtime win against the Cowboys. His peers ranked him 26th on the NFL Top 100 in 2023. It is clear why the Commanders may want to tap into that version of Alexander.