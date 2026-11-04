Packers QB Jordan Love & Wife Ronika Mock NFL Officials as “Blind” After Controversial Lions Game

For two consecutive weeks, the NFL community has questioned controversial officiating calls against the Detroit Lions. In the Week 7 game, the Green Bay Packers received several controversial calls that ultimately gave the Lions a 20-17 win. A similar story repeated in the Lions’ Week 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings, giving the Lions a 19-15 victory.

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Of course, the football world slammed the referees for their controversial calls. And now, Packers quarterback Jordan Love and his wife, Ronika Stone Love, criticized the referees via a hilarious social media post.

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In a TikTok video, Ronika and Jordan wore the NFL referee’s black-and-white striped outfit. But instead of acting like alert officials, they pretended to be blind. They had black spectacles on their eyes and walked with canes in their hands. Acting like blind people, the couple collided and went down. But as they fell, they threw yellow flags on the floor to mark the controversial calls.

“I’m jokin, immmmmm jokin,” Ronika Stone wrote in the caption.

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In the Week 8 game, while the Lions were on Minnesota’s 24-yard line in the first quarter, Jared Goff targeted Amon-Ra St. Brown on a first-and-10. The receiver caught the 24-yard pass, and the officials called it a touchdown. But upon review, they claimed that St. Brown bobbled the ball as he went down. As a result, the touchdown was overturned.

To make things worse, the calls came when Craig Wrolstad led the referees during the game. And Wrolstad is known for calling a fair and strict game. It’s worth noting that his crew has thrown 108 flags through six games, becoming the second crew with the highest total flags thrown.

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Meanwhile, the league has already taken action against Alex Moore and his crew for the unusual officiating decisions in the Week 7 game between Green Bay and Detroit. Green Bay was penalized 81 yards on eight penalties. The list included two roughing the passer calls against Brenton Cox and Karl Brooks.

Yet, many, including Tom Brady and FOX Sports rules analyst Dean Blandino, disagreed with the decisions. Even Packers safety Xavier McKinney claimed that the officials disrupted their defensive momentum with controversial calls. But Love walked away with a simple “it is what it is.”

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The questionable calls seemingly pushed the crew (led by referee Alex Moore) out of the Week 8 Sunday prime time game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders. Instead, they were left to officiate the game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins.

While Ronika Stone Love insisted their “blind referee” TikTok was all in good fun, the viral skit captured the exact frustration of NFC North fans over the past two weeks. By trolling the zebras in costume rather than at the podium, the quarterback staged a penalty-free protest.