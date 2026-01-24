Rasheed Walker’s Lawyer Issues Statement as Packers LT Gets Arrested in New York City

Essentials Inside The Story Rasheed Walker’s arrest adds off-field uncertainty to a pivotal offseason

Firearm incident at LaGuardia sparks legal watch ahead of free agency

Packers’ OT future already shaky with cap priorities and Jordan Morgan waiting

The Green Bay Packers’ offensive tackle, Rasheed Walker, recently ran into legal trouble after getting arrested at LaGuardia Airport in New York on firearm-related charges. The incident happened early in the morning on January 23, 2026, when he was checking in his bag, flying with Delta Airlines. Following the arrest, the Packers player’s lawyer, Arthur Aidala, issued a public statement.

“It was in a locked box, and he disclosed it to the people at the airport,” Aidala noted, as per the lambeau.leapers’ Instagram post. “He mistakenly thought that because he had a licensed firearm and it was in a locked box, he was able to travel with it. We are confident the case will be dismissed.”

As the 25-year-old was flying, he informed the Delta staff that his bag had a locked box containing a firearm. Once the Delta Airlines officials learned about it, they alerted the airport authority police, who searched the luggage and indeed found 36 rounds of ammunition and a 9mm Glock pistol. Once the weapon was discovered, he was charged with criminal possession of the firearm. While he had a gun license from Wisconsin, it was not valid in New York City, the place he was traveling from.

Considering his attorney said Walker was unaware of New York’s gun laws and already informed the authorities beforehand, he is likely not to face any serious complications, as his lawyer exhibited confidence that the case would be dismissed. Following his arrest, he appeared in the Queens County Criminal Court in New York and was released later in the evening. He has the next court date on March 19, 2026.

The Packers haven’t released any official statement regarding the incident. On the other hand, the NFL has not reviewed the matter yet. The league has a personal conduct policy, which recently affected the likes of Rashee Rice, Tyreek Hill, and Stefon Diggs.

Meanwhile, Walker isn’t the only active NFL player who has been arrested on firearm charges. The Washington Commanders’ cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested recently after he attempted to conceal a firearm during a traffic stop. He will attend a pretrial court hearing on February 6, 2026. He also faced arrest on firearm-related charges in 2021.

Rasheed Walker’s future in Green Bay is uncertain ahead of free agency

Rasheed Walker’s arrest may play a role in things, but his Packers future looked uncertain even before this incident, with his contract about to expire.

Even before the 2025 season kicked off, the writing was already on the wall for Rasheed Walker in Green Bay. The Packers locking up Zach Tom on a massive four-year, $88 million extension signaled where their financial priorities were headed, and with another elite pass rusher payday looming league-wide, paying two starting tackles big money was never realistic. Add in Walker’s steady struggles as a zone run blocker, where his PFF grades have dipped near the bottom of the league in 2024, and his long-term fit became even murkier. As the season progressed, Walker established himself as a starter for the Packers.

Following the end of his rookie contract, the 25-year-old is at the prime of his career, especially after his impressive performance with the Packers. Playing 17 games, he had 980+ offensive snaps, placing him high in the league this season.

Pro Football and Sports Network’s Ryan Guthrie anticipated that Walker would be an in-demand offensive tackle next season, and a team like the Los Angeles Chargers, who struggled in that position, could potentially offer him a lucrative contract. His new contract may go up to $81 million for four years, meaning over $20 million annually.

“Rasheed Walker has played over 900 snaps at left tackle in three straight seasons and isn’t a liability in pass protection,” Guthrie noted. “That reliability alone makes him one of the most valuable linemen on the market. Jim Harbaugh loves trench play, and after watching Justin Herbert get battered, this move feels inevitable.”

The Packers signed offensive tackle Jordan Morgan from the NFL Draft 2024, who has been the backup to Walker. If the 25-year-old departs, Jordan could step in as the starter, giving the Packers financial flexibility to invest in other positions.