Packers Receive 8-Figure News on Trevon Diggs After Claiming Former Cowboys CB

Essentials Inside The Story The Green Bay Packers acquire Trevon Diggs.

Why did the Cowboys let go of Diggs?

Who will replace Diggs for the Cowboys?

The Green Bay Packers made another bold defensive move as the playoff push continues. After recent struggles on defense and key injuries piling up, Green Bay turned to a familiar NFC rival in hopes of steadying the unit before January.

Just days before the end of 2025, the Cowboys decided to release Trevon Diggs in the middle of his sixth year with the team. Now, he will be playing in the 2026 season wearing a Green Bay Packers jersey.

Trevon Diggs will count $472,222 against the Packers’ salary cap in Week 18, and that number could increase to $531,046 if he is active. The bigger headline is next season, where Diggs carries an 8-figure cap hit of $14,970,588, or $15,029,412 if active in Week 18. The maximum cost would reach $15.5 million if he played all 17 games, though he will not be playing on this contract in Green Bay in 2026.

Trevon Diggs

Green Bay once again pulled from the Dallas Cowboys’ roster to boost its defense. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Packers claimed Diggs after Dallas waived him, a move later confirmed on the league transaction wire. The decision comes after Green Bay added Micah Parsons earlier this season, though Parsons is now out for the year with a torn ACL. Parsons reacted quickly to the news. “We’re back,” he posted on social media. Diggs, 27, is a two-time Pro Bowler and was named first-team All-Pro in 2021, when he led the NFL with 11 interceptions and returned two for touchdowns.

Trevon Diggs was one of the major assets for the Dallas Cowboys. In his six seasons with the squad, he had a total of 240 tackles. In 2021, he had signed a contract extension worth $97 million. But multiple injuries led to cracks in his relationship with the management. But now, with losing one of their biggest stars, what are the Cowboys’ plans for the 2026 season?

After Trevon Diggs’ release, the Cowboys target draft picks and defensive help for 2026

The Dallas Cowboys jumped into offseason mode early by parting ways with Trevon Diggs before their Week 18 game against the New York Giants. The move signals a major reset on defense as Dallas looks ahead to the 2026 NFL season.

Dallas announced Tuesday that Diggs was waived, opening the door for him to become a free agent if unclaimed. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported the decision came after “multiple factors spread over time, including both performance and other elements.” Defense was already a focus, and releasing Diggs only sharpens that direction.

The Cowboys own two first-round picks, currently No. 14 and No. 21, and the secondary remains a clear target. B/R’s latest mock draft projects Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy to Dallas. Other early draft options include Clemson’s Avieon Terrell, Texas’ Malik Muhammad, and Duke’s Chandler Rivers.

Edge rusher is another concern after Dallas failed to replace Micah Parsons’ production following his trade to Green Bay. Jadeveon Clowney has 5.5 sacks but is headed for free agency at age 33. Trey Hendrickson could be a short-term option if healthy.

Dallas enters Week 18 ranked 30th in total yards allowed and last in passing yards and points allowed. Fixing the pass defense must be the top goal if the Cowboys want to contend again in 2026.