Packers Receive Worrying News on Matt LaFleur Amid Pending Contract Extension Talks

The Green Bay Packers are going through a tight situation with their head coach, Matt LaFleur. The HC’s contract is running out, and the Packers are still figuring it out. While things appear to be sorted, the latest update on his market demand could send the franchise into a frenzy.

“I think the expectation and belief is that he is expected back in Green Bay and excited about that opportunity,” said ESPN’s Adam Schefter to Pat McAfee. “That’s the belief on both sides. So, we operate under the assumption that he’s gonna be back and they’re gonna figure it out. They’re working, trying to get it done. That’s what I expect to happen now. But they are not done.”

When asked about the market on LaFleur, Adam Schefter further added, “There’s gonna be a big market for Matt LaFleur. Because if the Green Bay Packers don’t work it out, Matt LaFleur will get more money from other teams and there would be multiple teams in my mind that will be willing to step in and offer draft pick compensation to the Green Bay Packers to get it done.”