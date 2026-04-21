Packers 7-Round Mock: Ponds and Jackson Jr. Added Early to Address Major Defensive Needs

The Green Bay Packers made a splash move before the start of the 2025 season, trading for edge rusher Micah Parsons, giving up two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark. Many considered the team to be Super Bowl favorites, but Parsons went down with a torn ACL late in the season.

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Green Bay lost its last four games but made the playoffs with a 9-7-1 record, facing the Chicago Bears in the NFC wild-card game. The Packers looked dominant, leading 21-3 at halftime, but blew the lead in the second half and lost 31-27.

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There were rumors that head coach Matt LaFleur would be fired, but he’ll be the coach for another year. Green Bay doesn’t have a first-round pick this year, but that doesn’t mean they can’t improve the roster to try and make a deeper playoff push with a healthy Parsons.

Here’s my seven-round mock for the Packers to make that happen.

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Round 2, Pick 52: CB D’Angelo Ponds

Looking at the Packers roster, this is the most obvious need. Luckily for Green Bay, there is enough corner talent in this class for them to find a starter at pick 52, and they do here with Ponds. The team signed Benjamin St-Juste in free agency, but released Nate Hobbs. The starting corners for Green Bay are Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, St-Juste, and Javon Bullard (nickel/safety).

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Ponds played on the outside in college, but could transition to a nickel corner being 5-foot-9 and 182 pounds. The size is concerning, but when watching Ponds, it doesn’t matter. He doesn’t play like he’s 5-foot-9. Pakcers will likely run a zone-heavy scheme with the hiring of Jonathan Gannon as defensive coordinator, and Ponds can thrive in that scheme. He’s aggressive, but played a ton of off coverage with Indiana this past season. He can trigger down on routes and isn’t scared to match up with bigger receivers.

Round 3, Pick 84: DT Darrell Jackson Jr.

The Packers have slowly lost depth at their interior defensive line over the past couple of offseasons, especially with the loss of Clark. The current projected starters are Deveonte Wyatt and Javon Hargrave. Hargrave signed a two-year contract with the team and is a good addition this season, but he is 33. The team needs some younger depth and players with upside.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Florida State At Clemson Nov 08 November 8, 2025: Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. 6 looks back during warm ups of the NCAA Football matchup against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. Scott Kinser/CSM Credit Image: Scott Kinser/Cal Media Clemson Sc United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251108_zma_c04_267.jpg ScottxKinserx csmphotothree440254

Jackson is the definition of upside at the tackle position by looking at his measurables. He’s 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds with 34 3/4 inch arms. It’s not hard to tell where he is watching the film, and he has tremendous power when he gets engaged with an offensive lineman. He knows how to get his hands under the shoulder pads and collapse the pocket easily. Outside of power, he doesn’t offer much as a pass rusher. His run defense is good when he keeps his pads low and head up, but he’s inconsistent.

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Round 4, Pick 120: OT Kage Casey

The Packers’ starting line is solid. The depth behind it not so much. Casey played left tackle throughout his college career at Boise State, but doesn’t have the necessary size to stay there in the NFL. He’s 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds with 32 3/4 inch arms. Now he can play tackle, but I just felt he’d be better sliding inside in the NFL.

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Imago October 04, 2025: Notre Dame defensive lineman Jordan Botelho 12 and Boise State offensive lineman Kage Casey 77 battle at the line of scrimmage during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Boise State Broncos and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM South Bend United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251004_zma_c04_161 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Has great power with his hands and knows how to opportunistically clean up in the run game. He won’t see playing time off the bat with the Packers, but he has the versatility to play at any of the five positions along the line, providing the exact type of depth the Packers need.

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Round 5, Pick 153: Edge Max Llewellyn

It’s the same notion as the pick before. On paper, Parsons and Lukas Van Ness aren’t bad edge rushers, but behind them, the depth isn’t great. Llewellyn has good size, being 6-foot-5 and 258 pounds, but operated in a 4-3 scheme while at Iowa. Don’t know how much he’d fit into the 3-4 scheme Gannon is looking to bring in, but he could easily slide inside and play a 4i technique if needed.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Iowa Vs USC NOV 15 November 15, 2025 Los Angeles, CA.USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava 14 runs looking to pass as Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Max Llewellyn 48 defends in action in the second quarter during the NCAA Football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the USC Trojans at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California..Mandatory Photo Credit: Louis Lopez/Cal Media Credit Image: Louis Lopez/Cal Sport Media Los Angeles Ca United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251115_zma_c04_1205.jpg LouisxLopezx csmphotothree444117

Llewellyn thrives while rushing the passer, and you see his arm usage and quick feet often. He gives maximum effort on plays and will try to find the ball no matter what, which will draw coaches to him. He lacked as a run defender for me, which will have me wary of him fitting in this scheme, but looking at the other edges left on the board, the size of Llwellyn stood out.

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Round 5, Pick 160: CB Hezekiah Masses

The depth of the Packers’ defense back room is concerning, so them double-dipping in this draft wouldn’t surprise me at all. Masses is smaller, standing 6 feet and weighing 179 pounds. He’s very aggressive at the catch point, and it led to 13 passes defended and five interceptions this past season for California. Ran a 4.46 40 at the combine, which surprised me, but his biggest knock is his aggression.

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 26: Cal defensive back Hezekiah Masses answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 26, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 26 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602261044

Gets way too handsy at the top of routes and doesn’t have the change of direction to really match receivers out of their cuts. He’s more comfortable playing in the press to get aggressive with receivers off the line, which the Packers could use.

Round 6, Pick 201: WR Tyren Montgomery

It’s been made clear that the Packers want second-year receiver Matthew Golden to have a more prominent role this season. They’ve traded away Dontayvion Wicks and let Romeo Doubs walk in free agency. The team still has Christian Wastson and Jayden Reed, but both will be free agents after this season. To replenish the bodies lost, the team takes a chance on Montgomery, who first exploded onto the radar during the Senior Bowl.

Montgomery is from John Carroll (a Division III school), but dominated the competition there. He had over 2,500 yards the past two seasons and over 30 receiving touchdowns. Doesn’t have top-end speed, but good enough to garner separation and does a good job attacking the ball while it’s in the air. He’s an older prospect coming from a smaller school, but he is an intriguing late addition.

Round 7, Pick 236: TE Riley Nowakowski

The Packers have good depth at tight end, with the top two being Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave. Kraft is coming off a torn ACL, which doesn’t mean the Packers need a tight end, but with Nowakowski on the board in round seven, this is a best-player-available type pick.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Big Ten Championship Indiana Vs Ohio State DEC 06 December 06, 2025: Indiana tight end Riley Nowakowski 37 runs with the ball as Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese 8 pursues during NCAA football game action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media Indianapolis Indiana United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251206_zma_c04_779.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree453452

Didn’t have a ton of production with Indiana this past seson (387 yards), but he a great blockign tight end off the line. Knows how to use his hands and his power from his lower body to get aggressive with defenders. He’s a good enough receiver to show some ability with the ball in his hands after the catch. Green Bay lacks a true blocking tight end, and Nowakowski can provide that.

Round 7, Pick 255: RB Adam Randall

The Packers have taken some swings on running backs in recent years, and none of them have seemed to stick. Outside of Josh Jacobs, there’s no real backup that can be fully reliable. Randall doesn’t have starting upside in the NFL, but if Jacobs were to get hurt, he, along with Chris Brooks and MarShawn Lloyd, could handle a game-by-committee approach.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Florida State At Clemson Nov 08 November 8, 2025: Clemson Tigers running back Adam Randall 8 runs the ball against the Florida State Seminoles in the second half of the NCAA Football matchup at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. Scott Kinser/CSM Credit Image: Scott Kinser/Cal Media Clemson Sc United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251108_zma_c04_250.jpg ScottxKinserx csmphotothree440233

Randall is a converted wide receiver who spent his last season at Clemson as a running back. He ran for 814 yards and added 254 in the air. Doesn’t have the natural speed to dominate, but flashes all the things you want to see in the position. Patient, agility and vision. It’s just inconsistent and makes sense given that he made the change later in his career. There is upside with Randall that I think is worth a shot in the seventh round.