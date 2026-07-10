“71 Players…Aren’t Better Than Jordan Love”: Micah Parsons Calls Out Disrespect Toward Packers QB

The league keeps rolling out names on the NFL Top 100 list, with the latest edition giving us ranks 80 through 72. Jordan Love, the Green Bay Packers quarterback, landed 72nd on that list, down four spots from No. 68 last year. Veteran linebacker Micah Parsons saw the number and pushed back on it.

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“71 players in the NFL aren’t better than Jordan Love!” Parsons fired off on X.

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NFL.com’s Grant Gordon did not ignore the numbers behind the ranking. He wrote that Love’s game “parallels just about any gunslinger in the game” when things are right, then pointed to a season where the stats dipped, but the efficiency held up.

“Although his passing yards and touchdown tosses dropped from his previous two seasons,” Gordon wrote, “his six picks were a season-low since he became the Pack’s QB1, while his completion percentage, success percentage (50.2), passer rating (101.2) and QBR (72.7) were all his best showings since taking the Green Bay reins ahead of the 2023 season.”

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Beyond these numbers, Love actually received an 88.5 overall PFF grade for his 2025 campaign – ranking 5th among 43 quarterbacks. His 88.7 PFF passing grade is also ranked high – 3rd among all QBs. But these numbers don’t convey what Parsons saw Love bring to the field every week.

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Jordan Love’s hardships started with a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 11 against the Giants. He took a hit to his left shoulder, left the game for a short spell, and came back in the same game to help Green Bay win 27-20. He kept showing up, dealing with the pain as the Packers adjusted how they used him so he could stay upright. He still started 15 games, went 9-5-1 before a concussion sidelined him in Week 16, and earned the respect from coaches and teammates.

This is the same quarterback who Micah Parsons called “the ultimate competitor” last season. One of the cleanest examples of why Parsons is pushing back on Love’s Top 100 ranking came against the Steelers in Week 8. Love completed 20 straight passes, tying Brett Favre’s franchise record, and finished with 360 yards and three TDs.

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The disrespect part isn’t really new, though. After the 2025 season wrapped up, NFL.com ranked Love 14th among 63 starting quarterbacks – another reminder that evaluators still want to see more before they move him to a spot Parsons believes Love belongs.

Micah Parsons isn’t selling the hype, though. He’s saying the tape, the numbers, the injury, and the man himself all point to the same thing: Jordan Love can ball better than a lot of the 71 people before him.