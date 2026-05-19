Packers Sign Adversity-Tested Undrafted Rookie Who Beat Stage 3 Cancer

For aspiring football players, their journey to the NFL involves battling through the high school system, followed by playing at the collegiate level, and then hoping to be drafted or signed by a team in the league. However, for cornerback Marlon Jones, cancer was an added obstacle standing between his dream. However, the former Vanderbilt star has now overcome those and finally made it to the big leagues.

“The #Packers are signing former Vanderbilt cornerback Marlon Jones, sources tell @CBSSports,” Matt Zenitz reported via X. “Was a multi-time all-conference selection at Eastern Washington before Vanderbilt. Overcame cancer that caused him to miss the 2024 season. Now, lands an NFL opportunity.”

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Jones’ football career started out like anyone else, as he entered the collegiate circuit as a three-star recruit out of Curtis High School as a two-way player. The 6’0″, 190-pound corner played four seasons at Eastern Washington before transferring to Vanderbilt. In 2023 for the Eagles, 19 receptions on 44 targets, three interceptions, and a career-low opposing passer rating of 49.2 topped by All-Big Sky honors.

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He also recorded back-to-back pick-sixes in consecutive weeks against Southeastern Louisiana and UC Davis. In February 2024, just two months as a Commodore, Jones and his family noticed a severely swollen lymph node on the side of his neck. And in the space of two months, it was diagnosed as stage 3 Hodgkin’s lymphoma, something that shook Jones up and nearly shattered any dreams of him being a professional football player.

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Following this development, Jones missed the 2024 season and started his chemotherapy sessions, which took more than two hours a day. As he gradually got better in November 2024, he said he was cancer-free as announced on X. With this new lease on life, Jones officially enrolled at Vanderbilt and played his first defensive snaps on Aug. 30.

In his first game, the youngster allowed two receptions on two targets for 20 yards in a 45-3 win over Charleston Southern. However, he only featured in six more games over the 2025 season, finishing the year without an interception or a pass breakup for the first time in his collegiate career. With no invitation to the Combine, Jones dazzled one and all with brilliant effort on Vanderbilt’s pro day in March with a 4.51 40-yard dash, a 39-inch vertical jump, a 20-yard shuttle time of 4.44, and a 10’6″ broad jump.

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Based on these elite numbers, the Green Bay Packers came calling and signed up with their last open roster spot following the failed physical of tight end Luke Lachey. Jones will join fellow rookies Brandon Cisse and Domani Jackson in a young cornerback room as they will compete with Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Benjamin St-Juste, Kamal Hadden, Jaylin Simpson, Shemar Bartholomew, and M.J. Devonshire for roster spots and playing time.

As Marlon Jones gears up for a career in the NFL, he hasn’t forgotten about his team at Vanderbilt and had some special words as he reflected on his last two years of his college career.

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Packers rookie Marlon Jones reflects on his time at Vanderbilt

After being diagnosed with cancer, Marlon Jones had a challenging month during his recovery. But the only thing that kept him going was the opportunity to suit up against the best of the best colleges. Furthermore, he was in constant contact with Vanderbilt players and coaches during that time.

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He also attended Bible college as he tried to maximize every opportunity he had to stay energized after grueling chemo. Hence, reflecting on this special yet challenging time of his career, Jones had some heartfelt words for everyone at Vanderbilt.

“This program will have forever changed my life,” Jones said, per The Athletic. “It’s a tight-knit team, guys love each other, guys are genuine with each other. I’ve seen guys get emotional around each other and be vulnerable, which is important to really grow. Coach Lea has been big on breaking down impurities that we have amongst ourselves, breaking down bad habits, and really forming together as one. He’s done a great job of instilling that, and we’re applying it to our lives.”

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Marlon Jones’ journey to the NFL is one of resilience and determination. From battling stage 3 Hodgkin’s lymphoma to earning a roster spot with the Green Bay Packers, his story is a testament to the power of perseverance. With elite athleticism and a renewed appreciation for life and the game, Jones arrives in Green Bay ready to prove himself, and few rookies will carry a more inspiring story into the league with them.