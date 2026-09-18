Packers Star Josh Jacobs Suffers a Legal Delay as Wisconsin Judge Declines Motion to Seal Evidence

Josh Jacobs’ criminal case may have been resolved in court, but the Green Bay Packers running back is still waiting to find out what it means for his NFL future. The league has kept him on the Commissioner’s Exempt List while it conducts its own investigation, and access to evidence from the case has become an important part of that process.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That process hit another wrinkle on Thursday when Brown County Circuit Judge Marc Hammer declined a proposed motion from the victim’s attorney that would have permanently sealed evidence from Jacobs’ case, including surveillance video from the May incident involving his then-girlfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim’s attorneys filed the request on September 15 under Wisconsin’s Marsy’s Law, but the court declined the proposed order, as per Fox6 Milwaukee.

The decision, however, does not mean the evidence will now automatically become public. Court officials said the proposed order was not properly formatted, and the victim’s attorneys were allowed to resubmit it. A status conference remains scheduled for Sept. 24, when the court is expected to address the issue further.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dispute has become particularly important because the NFL is trying to obtain the surveillance footage as part of its separate investigation under the Personal Conduct Policy.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport previously reported that the league wanted to interview Jacobs and was pursuing legal avenues to get the video before making a disciplinary decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacobs pleaded no contest on September 10 to misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property charges stemming from the May altercation. He was fined $1,000 for the battery conviction, while the property-damage charge was handled through a deferred judgment agreement. The terms include counseling, restitution, no contact with the victim, and avoiding further legal trouble.

The NFL has made clear that the criminal case ending does not close its own review.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said Thursday. “There is no change to his status, as he remains on the Commissioner’s Exempt list.”

Jacobs has been on that list since August 30. The designation prevents him from practicing or playing, although he continues to receive his salary while the league investigates. Any games he misses while on the exempt list can also be credited toward a potential suspension.

ADVERTISEMENT

That leaves the surveillance video as a potentially significant piece of evidence for the league. Court filings say the footage captured an argument at Jacobs’ home and showed him throwing the woman to the ground.

The victim’s attorneys have argued that the evidence should stay sealed to protect her privacy, dignity, personal security, and emotional well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

Green Bay is Already Paying the Price for Josh Jacob’s Absence

The Green Bay Packers now have to prepare for the possibility of playing without their starting running back.

Jacobs has been a key part of Green Bay’s offense since joining the team in 2024. He rushed for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first season with the team, then followed up with 929 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over those two seasons, Jacobs has carried 535 times for 2,258 yards and 28 touchdowns while adding 72 receptions for 624 yards and two scores. His 30 total touchdowns over the first two years of his Packers career are a sizable chunk of the production Green Bay now has to replace.

The Packers responded by leaning on MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson, who Green Bay acquired from Pittsburgh on August 30, sending a 2028 sixth-round pick to the Steelers.

For now, though, there is no clear timetable for Jacobs’ return. The court’s latest move may give the NFL another avenue to pursue the evidence it wants, but the legal fight over whether that material ultimately remains sealed is not finished.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next significant development could come on September 24, when the court is scheduled to revisit the issue.